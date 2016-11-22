IRB Infra plunges 4 pc after weak Q2 numbers

Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers slumped nearly four per cent today after the company posted a five per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 142.1 crore for the quarter ended September.



The company had posted a net profit after tax and minority interest of Rs 149.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.



Reacting to the numbers, the stock fell 3.64 per cent to end the day at Rs 182.45 on BSE.



On NSE, shares of the company plunged 3.97 per cent to the settle at Rs 182.25.



On the volume front, 5.25 lakh shares changed hands on BSE and over 44 lakh shares on NSE.



The company is into development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles.



IRB Infrastructure, along with subsidiaries, has built or operated and maintained around 9,295 lane kms of road length so far.



