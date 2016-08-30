LoginRegister
IOC registers highest Q1 profit of Rs 8,269 cr

By Subhash Narayan Aug 29 2016 , New Delhi

Revenue falls to Rs 1,07,670.95 crore on low oil prices

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday posted its highest ever first quarter profit of Rs 8,268.98 crore for the April-June period of this fiscal on account of inventory gains and robust petrochemical margins. The company declared a 1:1 bonus.

The net profit of Rs 8,268.98 crore, or Rs 34.90 a share, was 25.46 per cent higher than Rs 6,590.83 crore, or Rs 27.81 per share, in the same period a year ago, IOC director (refineries) Sanjiv Singh told reporters.

IOC increased its petrochem margin by Rs 446 crore to Rs 2,224 crore during the period under review while it reported an inventory gain of Rs 7,479 crore. It earned $ 9.98 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in the April-June quarter (Q1), down from a gross refining margin of $ 10.77 a barrel a year earlier.

Shares of IOC closed 0.32 per cent down at Rs 571.95 a piece on the BSE.

While refinery thruput rose 18.7 per cent to 16.099 million tonnes, domestic fuel sales was up 5.3 per cent at 20.415 million tonnes.

Singh said its Rs 1,331.69 crore revenue loss on sale of PDS kerosene during the quarter has been reimbursed by the government.

Drop in oil price meant its revenue fell from Rs 1,14,200.24 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2015 to Rs 1,07,670.95 crore in first quarter of current financial year.

The company, which has been buying crude from Iran, has already lifted 1 million tonnes (mt) of oil from the west Asian country. IOC is targeting buying about 5 mt of cheaper Iranian crude this year.

