Infosys: on a downward spiral

Infosys, India’s second largest software services provider, has hogged headlines over issues raised by the founders on governance, especially on the severance package offered to a few executives and the pay hike to its CEO Vishal Sikka.



Though on the surface it looks like the questions are raised over governance, at the core the issue seems to be the huge $5.2-billion cash pile the firm sits on, with no visible plans for any acquisition or a share buyback, as aspired by shareholders. Even a reported Rs 12,000-crore share buyback plan has been discounted by the firm as “rumours”.



The demand for higher returns to stakeholders seemed to have gathered momentum, ever since another IT major, Cognizant’s board agreed last week to return $3.4 billion to investors through share buyback and dividends over the next two years, following pressure from activist investors.



The demand for the same at Infosys just got louder, with T V Mohan Das Pai, the firm’s former CFO, calling on institutional investors to raise questions about the huge cash pile. “Capital allocation is very important. Institutional investors should raise those questions,” he told a news agency.



“All over the world, for listed companies when growth slows down and there is too much of cash, shareholders will ask – what they are doing with the cash. Most boards will respond with a buyback to show confidence in the company and stabilise the company,” Pai told PTI. “Why can’s Infosys do something what Cognizant has done. That is very important for shareholders,” he said and hoped that the institutional investors will raise the issue.



Incidentally, Vishal Sikka CEO & MD, Infosys is slated to deliver the keynote address at Kotak’s Chasing Growth Conference in Mumbai on Monday. The occasion is sure to serve as a platform for Sikka to build confidence among investors on the company’s future growth and seek allay their fears on the issues raging around the company. With reports of a group of fund managers seeking a separate audience with him, Sikka may well have a busy day explaining his growth strategy, especially on how he aims to grow Infosys to be a $20 billion revenue company by 2020.



Even as the debate rages on and Sikka reportedly comes under pressure to spell out his growth strategy, we at FC analysed the Infosys growth path over the past 14 financial years–from FY03 to FY16 --and under four different CEOs, including three founder CEOs–Nandan Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan and S D Shibulal. A back of the envelope calculation on the company’s growth in operating income, net profit, Ebit margin and return on equity (ROE) for the period, shows the company did very well under Nilekani, while Gopalakrishnan near about sustained that growth path.



Surprisingly, the decline in the company’s growth actually started when Shibulal was at the helm. In spite of his close to three-decade association with the company as a founder, Infosys floundered on the growth front due to Shibulal’s avowed policy of living by high-margins and missing out on opportunities to expand growth, an analyst, who did not want to be named in this report, pointed out. It is Sikka who is facing all the questions today, the analyst added.



Between FY03 and FY16, operating income growth had more than halved –from an average of 37.92 per cent (when Nilekani was at the helm between FY03 & FY06) to about 15.89 per cent (when Sikka is at the helm over the past three financial years starting with FY14). That could also be an indication of the growing operating income base. However, the growth in net profit has fallen higher during that period from 37.78 per cent to 13.23 per cent.



There has been a three percentage drop in earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin – from 28.25 per cent to 25 per cent – during the phase. The ROE has come down by over 11 per cent–from 35.25 per cent to 24 per cent.



Under Nilekani, between FY03 and FY06, Infosys’ operating income had grown at 37.92 per cent and net profit at 37.78 per cent. While the Ebit margin was 28.25 per cent during his regime, the company had offered a healthy ROE of 35.25 per cent during that period.



Under Gopalakrishnan, who succeeded Nilekani as CEO and was at the helm from FY07 to FY10, the average growth of operating income was 25.21 per cent, (since the global financial meltdown happened during his regime) and net profit at 27.4 per cent. While the Ebit margin improved to 28.75 per cent, the ROE came down to 32 per cent.



The slowdown in the company’s growth and returns to investors was stark during the tenure of Shibulal (from FY11–FY13), with operating income growth dropping further to 21.06 per cent and net profit growth to a low of 14.71 per cent. This could partly be attributed to the after effects of the global slowdown, from which the US and Europe are yet to fully recover. While the Ebit margin was maintained at 28.33 per cent, the ROE had come down to 26 per cent.



Under Sikka’s three-year regime (FY14-FY16) so far, the growth in operating income is 15.89 per cent and that of net profit at a still lower 13.23 per cent. Of course, at its present size, even a 15 per cent growth will add close to Rs 10,000 crore to its operating income, but it also possibly indicates that competition among large companies to bid for the same business is pressuring margins. While the Ebit margin, under Sikka, is 25 per cent, the ROE over the past three years is a mere 24 per cent. No wonder, there is a huge cry for increasing shareholders’ return.



“Companies have two options – acquisition or share buyback – to expand growth and generate higher returns to stakeholders. While acquisition opportunities may be there, individual companies have their own benchmarks for going ahead with such acquisitions,” feels Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research–IT, Angel Broking. Acquisitions in the technology space, especially large-sized deals, are few and far between.



Infosys has never been prolific on acquisitions. In all, it had nine acquisitions and sale activities, and it seemed to have relied more organic growth largely.



“While it is true that, with the exception of Lodestone Holdings (in 2012), the "founder era" at Infosys (until mid-2014) did not see any "big bang" acquisitions (costing $200m or above), the Indian IT services industry was largely focussed on making "tuck in" acquisitions until then,” says Arun Natarajan, founder and managing director, ventureintelligence.com, a firm that tracks mergers & acquisitions across sectors.



For example, until the $2.7 billion Trizetto acquisition in September 2014, Cognizant's largest reported acquisition was a $135 million buy (marketRx in October 2007). Also, Wipro, with the exception of the $600 million Infocrossing deal in 2007, did not make any acquisition crossing $200 million until 2016. “Clearly, while Wipro and Cognizant have done more acquisitions overall (both of which have done 20+ acquisitions compared to Infosys' nine), the industry overall had stayed away from any "bet the company" acquisitions until 2014,” Natarajan explained.



However, under Sikka the company has been regularly making minority investments in a number of smaller companies and startups through Infosys Innovation Fund. It had made over nine such investments over the last two years. But, will these offer the company large-scale growth option, going forward? No.



“Minority investments in start-ups (including by Infosys and Wipro), might lead to potential acquisitions down the line, but is not something that seems oriented towards growth in the short term-- especially since it takes a lot to "move the needle" for such large companies. They are more a way to get an inside track of technologies and innovation (including especially in the US) that will affect their own industry as well as those of customers in the medium to long-term,” Natarajan pointed out.



With floundering growth and very little action visible on the acquisition front, Infosys needs to work out its growth strategy, instead of getting into governance and cash pile cocoons. “Over the years, the ability of a company to maintain a certain pace of growth comes down drastically. The IT industry generates lot of free cash and over a period of time, the cash in the balance sheet builds up, even as the returns drop. One way is to distribute it as dividend. But, that is not a recipe for absolute wealth creation, which actually happens when the enterprise value of a company goes up,” says Baidik Sarkar, AVP-research, Unifi Capital, a Chennai-based wealth management company.



It’s time Sikka and the founders sit together to work out that much-needed growth strategy. And Sikka’s target of $20-billion revenue by 2020 is just ticking closer.



govardand@mydigitalfc.com



