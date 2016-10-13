LoginRegister
IndusInd profit jumps 26% to Rs 704 crore

By FC Corporate Bureau Oct 12 2016 , Mumbai

The mid-sized private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 560 crore in the July-September quarter of the last financial year

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent surge in its September quarter net profit at Rs 704.26 crore, aided by a healthy growth in core interest income.

The mid-sized private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 560 crore in the July-September quarter of the last financial year. IndusInd's managing director and chief executive Romesh Sobti attributed the expansion in net interest income, which rose 33 per cent to Rs 1,460.3 crore, to the expansion in net interest margins to 4 per cent.

The net interest margin widened on faster growth in the high-margin retail loans and a dip in cost of funds, he said, adding faster growth in the share of retail loans can help it expand on the key number going forward.

Composition of the high-margin retail loans, including SME advances, have grown to 48 per cent and the bank wants to take it up to equal split between retail and corporate loans, he said.

Sobti said a faster growth in deposits, which are cheaper than market borrowings, at 39 per cent also helped the spreads. Composition of deposits, wherein the low cost share has moved up to 36.53 per cent of the base, also helped.

Other income, including fees, forex and treasury operations, was up 24 per cent to Rs 970.42 crore during the reporting period. The advances grew 26 per cent, driven by a 42 per cent growth in consumer loans, 27 per cent rise in corporate loans and an undisclosed dip in commercial vehicle loans, which had been a mainstay for the bank from the beginning, mostly to its parent company's group business under Ashok Leyland.

Sobti said the rise in consumer loans looks big, but it is helped by a lower base. An official told PTI that the bank would be cautious about loans against property and would be growing slower in the segment, at about 25-30 per cent. Gross non-performing assets ratio moved up to 0.90 per cent from 0.77 per cent year-on-year. Net NPAs also rose to 0.37 per cent from 0.31 per cent.

