India Inc numbers edge up in 5% range

The second quarter results of BSE 500 companies, announced until Friday, showed a 5.06 per cent rise in aggregate sales and 5.50 per cent rise in aggregate profits compared to the same quarter in the previous year.



An analysis of data provided by corporate data firm Capitaline for 413 BSE 500 companies showed that total revenue rose by Rs 66,005.9 crore to Rs 13,68,364.8 crore during the July-September quarter of FY17 against Rs 13,02,358.9 crore reported for the second quarter of FY16. The total net profit after tax rose by Rs 5,805.44 crore to Rs 1,11,186.05 crore from Rs 1,05,380.61 crore a year ago.



A Care Ratings analysis of Q2FY17 performance of 2,460 companies also showed a year-on-year rise in net sales and profits.



“Net sales grew by 1.6 per cent on top of negative growth of 5.2 per cent in Q2FY16. Net profit registered a growth of 13.1 per cent over 1.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year,” Care Ratings said in its report.



Banks, finance, IT and oil companies were a drag on the overall corporate performance.



Thirty-four of 50 industries Care Ratings considered in its report witnessed positive growth in sales in Q2. Some of the leading industries were sugar, mining, passenger cars, tractors, housing finance, pesticides, consumer food, retail and engineering.



“At the same time 16 industries witnessed negative growth in net sales of Q2FY17 with significant declines witnessed in oil exploration, electronics, telecom equipment, tea/coffee, rubber products and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Real estate construction was also down,” Care Ratings said.



Another analysis by rating agency Crisil showed aggregate performance of 290 companies (excluding financial and oil companies, and Vedanta) for the September quarter showed year-on-year profit after tax growth of 7.3 per cent.



“Cars & utility vehicles, steel, IT and FMCG companies were the top contributors to aggregate bottom-line growth, while power, telecom and pharma were the laggards.Revenue growth stood at 7.2 per cent, largely in line with the past two quarters. Cars & UVs and steel grew fast, at over 20 per cent, though steel was aided by government intervention more than a pickup in demand,” Prasad Koparkar, senior director, Crisil Research, said.



“Growth for IT and FMCG was weaker, at 10 per cent (despite currency depreciation benefit) and 5 per cent, respectively, while power, telecom and pharma had it tardy at 3 to 4 per cent. Besides moribund demand, the laggards took a hit on account of depreciation, interest cost, extraordinary expenses and low-margin products,” Koparkar said.



“Demand sentiment remained tepid for India Inc, with average inventory days increasing to 46 days in Q2FY17 from 42 days in Q2FY16,” Koparkar said.



A major highlight of the quarter was that the aggregate revenues of steel companies rose by 19.8 per cent year-on-year helped by the ban on steel imports for six monthts. JSW steel’s revenue grew 22.2 per cent year-on-year.



Anand Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer–equity, Franklin Templeton Investments, said, "Earnings growth is not yet there across-the-board. We believe that the earnings growth, which was expected in FY17 on an all sector basis, could take more time and is likely to spill over into the next financial year."



“The 2QFY17 earnings season has been in sync with market expectations on the headline numbers front. However, in terms of certain important parameters such as upgrade/downgrade ratio and earnings breadth the numbers have been better than the market expectations. Early sectoral trends show dismal results being displayed by technology and healthcare sector,” Radhakrishnan said.



Among the major sectors, earnings in the IT sector was mixed with large IT companies like Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies reporting profit as per expectations while Tech Mahindra’s profit was lower, for select mid-cap IT firms like Mind Tree and Cyient revenue and profit grew at a slower pace.



The rupee-dollar exhange rate during July-September was in the range of 67.42- (June 30) to 66.60 (on September 30).



Radhakrishnan said, “Wh­ile the tech sector has borne the brunt of broad macro uncertainty coupled with slowness in spending by the BFSI vertical, the aftermath of regulatory inspections continues to weigh on healthcare sector.”



Phrama firms performance was disappointing on the whole.



“Pharmaceuticals companies saw 3 per cent growth in topline as Torrent Pharma, Strides Shasun, Jubilant Life Sciences, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Alembic Pharmaceuticals saw degrowth in sales. This aggravated the weakness, with operating margin falling 330 bps on-year to 22.5 per cent during the quarter. The tonic of high-margin launches available in Q2FY16 was conspicuous by its absence this year, pulling down the net margins by 350 bps to 12 per cent,’ said Crisil.



Bad loans, higher provisioning for future defaults, tepid loan growth led to mixed performance from the banks in the second quarter. Private banks like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank reported good profit numbers while ICICI Bank’s performance dimmed on higher non-performing assets (NPAs). Among the public sector banks, Bank of Baroda and Corporation Bank reported good numbers while SBI’s numbers were poor as its net profit dipped 34.5 per cent on provisioning for NPAs.



In the auto sector Maruti Suzuki outperperomd with a net profit growth of 60.2 per cent and revenue growth of 28.8 per cent. Tata Motors delivered disappointing Q2 performance, as its consoidated year-on-year revenue grew 7.1 per cent whereas profit fell 10.2 per cent, primarily due to forex loss on its hedging contracts,said Karvy Stock Brocking's analyst Mitul Shah.



In the oil & gas space, oil marketing companies results were mixed. Oil & gas explorers and refiners reported higher sales and profit, led by ONGC and Reliance Industries. International crude oil price stayed volatile during the quarter with daily crude futures trade moving in the range of $39.51 to $48.33 a barrel.



ONGC’s profit was boosted by higher gas sales and dividend income, but lower exploration cost. Reliance Industries’ Q2 earnings at Rs 7,700 crore was up 18 per cent year-on-year and the firm exceeded expectations on higher other income and robust refining business earnings.



Dhaval Joshi and Hemanta Das, analysts, Emkay Global Financial Services, said, "Oil marketing companies BPCL/HPCL/IOCL results were weak on inventory losses. The decline in GRM (gross refining margin) was due to a supply glut in the market and inventory loss at BPCL/HPCL. However, within the OMC space, IOCL performed well in terms of refining performance.”



“Post strong Q4FY16 results, stock prices of OMCs have rallied by 25-35 per cent plus; from here on, GRM has to improve for further upside in stock prices,” analsysts from Emkay Global said.



Some large companies that are yet to announce their results include Larsen & Toubro, Oil India, Simplex, Bata, Spicejet, Cox & Kings, Tata Power, Gillette India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Gujarat State Petronet.



