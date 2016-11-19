India Cements Q2 net jumps 62% at Rs 62.41 crore

India Cements today reported a 62.10 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 62.41 crore for the second quarter ended September, helped by lower finance cost and tax expenditures.



The Chennai-based cement maker had reported a net profit of Rs 38.5 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.



Its total income from operations grew to Rs 1,314.44 crore during the quarter under review, up 6.94 per cent from Rs 1,229.1 crore a year earlier, India Cements said in a BSE filing.



During the quarter, the company's finance cost came down by 11.08 per cent to Rs 87.56 crore while its tax expenses declined by 19.39 per cent to Rs 29.25 crore.



