LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

India Cements Q2 net jumps 62% at Rs 62.41 crore

By PTI Nov 19 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
India Cements today reported a 62.10 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 62.41 crore for the second quarter ended September, helped by lower finance cost and tax expenditures.

The Chennai-based cement maker had reported a net profit of Rs 38.5 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Its total income from operations grew to Rs 1,314.44 crore during the quarter under review, up 6.94 per cent from Rs 1,229.1 crore a year earlier, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter, the company's finance cost came down by 11.08 per cent to Rs 87.56 crore while its tax expenses declined by 19.39 per cent to Rs 29.25 crore.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Stop forthwith
    The apex court’s direction on sex determination tests is a giant step

    Sex determination is a heinous offence.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Gautam Datt

Time to put guns down

The escalation of hostilities on the Line of Control, India’s ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Desire, pride & life’s journey

Desire is a bridge that connects our dreams and yet ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter