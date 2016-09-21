ICICI Prudential IPO fully bought on the last day

India’s first insurance IPO got a good response from investors, paving the way for many other insurers to list. The Rs 6,057-crore initial public offering of the country’s largest private life insurer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, was subscribed 10.45 times on Wednesday, the last day of subscription.The public offer received bids for 138.13 crore equity shares as against 13.23 crore on offer (excluding anchor investors’ portion), as per data available with the stock exchanges.The quota reserved for retail investors was oversubscribed 1.39 times, while the portion for high net worth individuals was subscribed 28.55 times. Shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers saw an oversubscription of 11.83 times and the non-institutional investors category 28.55 times. Reservation was also kept for ICICI Bank shareholders and the same received a strong response from existing ICICI Bank shareholders, with 12.20 times oversubscription.The total bids are valued at Rs 47,516 crore, equal to the valuation of the company (Rs. 47,949.33 crore).The IPO is India’s biggest in six years and the first in the local insurance sector.Since the IPO is an offer for sale by ICICI Bank, the proceeds will not go to the insurance company but to the bank. The bank is diluting 12.63 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and will hold 54.89 post-the IPO. Prudential Corp Holding, the foreign joint venture partner that currently owns 25.83 per cent, has not diluted any stake in the offer for sale. Before the IPO, ICICI Bank held 67.52 per cent stake in the life insurer. However, Prudential Corp Holdings will reduce its stake to 20 percent by 2019 from 25.83 per cent now, Chanda Kochhar, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Bank, had said at the IPO press conference.Last week, the insurer had earlier raised Rs 1,635.33 crore by issuing 4.8 crore shares to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band at Rs 334. The anchor book is the portion of the IPO that bankers allot to institutional investors on a discretionary basis. Anchor book subscription opens a day before the launch of an IPO and acts as an indicator of institutional investor interest. Investors in the anchor book have to remain locked-in for 30 days from the allotment.Anchors included Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, government of Singapore, UTI Mutual Fund, Russell Investment, GMO Emerging, SBI Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Standard Life, Reliance, Birla Sun Life, Kotak Mahindra and IDFC.