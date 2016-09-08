ICICI Pru Life gets Sebi’s nod for Rs 5,000-cr IPO

ICICI Prudential Life has received the market regulator Sebi’s nod for its Rs 5,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), which is likely to hit the market within a fortnight.The private insurer will be the first insurance company to go public and make it the biggest IPO that will hit the market in six years after Coal India’s Rs 15,000-crore issue in October 2010.The company, which is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and UK’s Prudential Corporation had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Sebi on July 18 this year and got the approval on September 2, as per the latest update.ICICI Bank has around 68 per cent stake in the insurer, Prudential holds 26 per cent, while Singapore's Temasek and PremjiInvest hold remaining stake in the company.The public offer comprises up to 18,13,41,058 equity shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, representing about 12.65 per cent of its equity share capital for cash, through an offer for sale by ICICI Bank, as per the draft papers.The offer includes a proposed reservation of up to 1,81,34,105 equity shares (10 per cent of the offer) for shareholders of ICICI Bank. Prudential will not dilute its stake in the IPO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company while ICICI Bank will be selling its 12.65 per cent stake in the insurer.Last November, ICICI Bank sold nearly 6 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential to Temasek and PremjiInvest. The shares were offloaded for around Rs 1,950 crore valuing the insurer at Rs 32,500 crore.PremjiInvest holds 4 per cent in the insurance company while Temasek owns 2 per cent in the firm.At the end of March this year, the assets under management of ICICI Prudential — which started operations in financial year 2001 — stood at Rs 1,03,939 crore , as per its website.Bank of America Merrill Lynch and ICICI Securities are global book running lead merchant bankers (BRLM) to the issue.Others are CLSA, Deutsche, Edelweiss, HSBC, IIFL, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets.According to the document, a maximum 50 per cent of the issue size will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), out of which up to 60 per cent for anchor investors and 5 per cent for mutual fund players. Besides, 35 per cent of total offer size will be set aside for retail investors, with the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.The IPO market has been seeing flurry of activity with several issues hitting the market this month. Apart from L&T Technologies Services’ Rs 890 crore issue, GNA Axles, manufacture and supplier of diverse range of rear axle shafts and spindles for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles is coming out with IPO next week. GNA Axles has fixed a price band of Rs 205 to Rs 207 and looking to raise about Rs 130 crore at the upper end of the price band. GNA Axles IPO will open on September 14, while L&T Technologies issue will open on September 12.