ICICI Bank reports Rs 8k cr fresh addition in bad loans

Close on the heels of Axis Bank’s poor performance, ICICI Bank on Monday reported a disappointing 2.37 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,102 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as it set aside a huge amount as provisions for future defaults. Fresh slippages for ICICI Bank stood at Rs 8,000 crore during the July-September quarter.The financial results of top private lenders has been a mixed bag as retail focussed banks HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank reported good earnings while corporate lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank disappointed on asset quality concerns.Chanda Kochhar, managing director and chief executive officer at ICICI Bank, however, was hopeful of asset quality pain easing going ahead. “Addition to non-performing assets (NPA) during the second quarter was Rs 8,000 crore and if you look at the non-retail portfolio, 80 per cent of this is from the restructured portfolio,” she said.“The watch list that stood at Rs 44,000 crore in the beginning of year, after collections, upgrades and NPA classification, now stands reduced to Rs 32492 crore compared to Rs 38,723 crore in the previous quarter. There have been two large deals (Jaiprakash Associates and Essar). Besides our focus is on resolutions and we are making good progress on these. Some have fructified while some are on the way. Of the watch list, Rs 2,461 crore was upgraded, Rs 9,114 crore moved to NPAs and then there are these two deals that have happened and therefore we expect a huge reduction to take place in the watch list,” added Kochhar.The net interest income (NII) or the interest earned less expended remained flat at Rs 5,253 crore for the quarter ended September 30 compared to Rs 5,251 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2015. Non-interest income grew by 206 per cent due to an IPO of its life insurance subsidiary and was Rs 9,120 crore.During Q22017, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (ICICI Life) completed an initial public offer (IPO) of equity shares. The bank sold approximately 12.63 per cent shareholding in the IPO. Other income for the quarter includes a gain of Rs 5,682 crore relating to this sale of shares. Excluding gains relating to sale of shares of ICICI Life, the non-interest income grew by 14 per cent year-on-year.ICICI Bank made additional provisions of Rs 3,588 crore during the quarter (Rs 1678 crore for standard loans, entire Rs 395 crore loss on sale of NPA during the six months ended September 30, recognised upfront, and floating provision of Rs 1,515 crore). Other provisions were Rs 3,495 crore in Q2-2017 compared to Rs 2,515 crore in Q1-2017 and Rs 942 crore in Q2-2016.Consolidated profit after tax was Rs 2,979 crore for Q2-2017 compared to Rs 2,516 crore for Q1-2017 and Rs 3,419 crore for Q2-2016.The gross non-performing loans were Rs 32,178.60 crore (6.82 per cent), up from Rs 15,857 crore (3.77 per cent) in the same period a year ago. Gross NPAs were Rs 27,193.58 crore (5.87 per cent) in June 2016.Siddharth Purohit senior equity research analyst (banking) at Angel Broking, said, “Reduction in watch list by ICICI Bank is in line with expectations. Slippages though remained high for ICICI Bank, it came from the known accounts and that’s a key development during the quarter. Slippages of Rs 8000 crore was in line with what we were expecting. Though in absolute terms, slippages still look high, the good news is that around 80 per cent of the slippages has come from the watch list and restructured book.”“The fact that slippages from the regular loan book have been contained low is a positive sign and key development for the quarter. While in the next quarters the slippages and credit cost will remain high, going by the current quarter it seems the bank will largely be able to clean up the book and start looking at regular growth from 2HFY18. While things are falling in place for ICICI Bank, due to run-up in the stock we would wait for opportune time to enter the stock.”Share price of ICICI Bank closed at Rs 278.25 on BSE up 3.13 per cent from its previous close.Earlier, rival Axix Bank, the third largest private sector bank, had reported an 83.4 per cent decline in net profit due to a spike in bad loans for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 to Rs 319 crore. Axis Bank management has now suggested for materially higher slippages from the watch list as against 60 per cent guided earlier. As on September 30, 2016, loans outstanding on Axis Bank’s watch list reduced 32 per cent over the previous quarter and stood at Rs 13,789 crore. Jairam Sridharan, chief financial officer of Axis Bank, had told reporters that “we believe a higher portion of the watch list (Rs 22,000 crore) could become NPAs over the next few quarters.” Speaking about the outlook on bad loans, Sridharan said FY17 is likely peak of bad loans.On other hand, HDFC Bank delivered another strong quarter with earnings growth of 20 per cent year on year, driven by a strong retail loan growth. “Despite rising competition in retail banking space, HDFC Bank’s retail loans continue to grow across product lines and retail loans now form 64 per cent of total book (2Q16: 62 per cent). HDFC Bank has continued to grow on a larger base consistently and we expect the trends to continue,” said Puneet Gulati of JM Financial.An analysis on Indian private banks by Investec Securities shows that growth expectations are quite high for most banks, especially true for retail-oriented banks with few balance sheet problems. Banks are either sacrificing profitability or moving down the risk curve (taking more risks) in order to meet their targets.Kotak Bank had reported a 43 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 813 crore for the second quarter driven by strong net interest income, other income and operating profit. On the same lines Federal Bank reported a 25 per cent in net profit to Rs 201 crore. On the same lines, Yes Bank too remained a consistent performer by reporting a net profit of Rs 801.5 crore in Q2FY17 a growth of 31.3 per cent.InduInd Bank’s net profit rose 25.8 percent to Rs 704.3 crore in Q2 of FY17 from Rs 560 crore in corresponding quarter last financial year.