IBM to acquire Indian IT firm Sanovi Technologies

US software firm IBM today said it has signed an agreement to acquire Indian IT firm Sanovi Technologies that deals in cloud computing-related software.



"As a cloud-native company, Sanovi will strengthen our resiliency portfolio to manage broad range of applications, data, and IT systems of our clients, balancing digital and hybrid cloud transformation with increased regulatory compliance," said Martin Jetter, Senior Vice-President, Global Technology Services, IBM, in a statement.



Upon closure of the deal, which is expected by the end of 2016, IBM plans to integrate the Sanovi capabilities into the IBM Global Technology Services unit. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.



Sanovi Technologies provides hybrid cloud recovery, cloud migration and business continuity software for enterprise data centres and cloud infrastructure.



"Adding these capabilities along with advanced analytics will better enable IBM to bolster its software defined resiliency strategy and delivery of business continuity and disaster recovery services for clients undergoing digital and hybrid cloud transformation," the statement said.



With Sanovi's software, IBM will further empower clients to redefine their disaster recovery strategy in the face of "unprecedented industry change".



"IBM's technology leadership in hybrid cloud infrastructure and resiliency services makes it a clear choice to bring end-to-end services to our customers and transformational value to IBM's existing client base," said Sanovi Co-founder and CEO, Chandra Sekhar Pulamarasetti.



In addition to being available as part of a managed resiliency service, IBM plans to make Sanovi DRM available as a stand-alone software licence for partners and customers looking to optimise in-house and vendor run resiliency programmes, the statement said.



Today, IBM operates over 300 global delivery data centres and 46 IBM cloud data centres across 68 countries. Founded in 2003, Sanovi is headquartered in Bengaluru and operates in the US, the Middle East and Asia.



