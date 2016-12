Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a marginal decline in total sales at 57,093 units in November compared to 57,659 units in the same month last year.



In the domestic market, Hyundai's sales saw a decline of 8.32 per cent at 40,016 units last month as compared to 43,651 units in November last year, HMIL said in a statement.



Exports, however, grew by 21.9 per cent to 17,077 units as against 14,008 units in the same month last year.