Hyundai launches Elite i20 automatic at Rs 9.01L

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched an automatic variant of its premium hatchback Elite i20 priced at Rs 9.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



The new variant comes with 1.4 litre petrol engine with four speed automatic transmission besides additional safety features like six airbags, speed sensing auto door lock and height adjustable front seat belts.



“The Hyundai i20 is super performer brand in the premium compact segment. Hyundai has developed a solid reputation for quality, design, performance and premium features,” Hyundai Motor India, senior vice president – sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.



As a customer centric company, Hyundai's goal is to enhance overall value proposition of i20 brand and make it more aspirational and desirable for wide range of different people, he added.



The i20 brand already crossed 1 million unit sale milestone in India. Hyundai, which is the largest passenger car exporter from India, sells ten car models across various segments in the country.



