Hyundai launches all new Xcent priced up to Rs 8.41 lakh

By PTI Apr 20 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Hyundai Motor India today launched all new version of its compact sedan Xcent priced between Rs 5.38 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The six petrol variants are priced between Rs 5.38 lakh and Rs 7.51 lakh while the five diesel trims are tagged between Rs 6.28 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh.

"The fast changing trends and rising customer aspirations have always been the key driving force at Hyundai," the company's MD & CEO Y K Koo told reporters here.

Considering the evolving market dynamics and customer voice, the company keeps enhancing its products, he added.

"With over 2.5 lakh cars sold in domestic and international markets since 2014, we are confident that the all new Xcent will create a new benchmark in its segment," Koo said.

The sedan comes with various new features like LED daytime running lights, wheel air curtains for better aerodynamic stability, shark fin antenna, among others.

Koo said that the company sold a total of 6.62 lakh units last year. In the domestic market, the company sold around 5 lakh units, thereby registering a market share of 17 per cent in the passenger vehicle segment.

