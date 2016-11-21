HUL, Pepsico & ITC’s ads misleading

Tall claims made by personal care and food brands of companies, including Hindustan Unilever, ITC and PepsiCo, have come under the scanner of Advertising Standards Council of India, a self-regulatory body of the advertising industry.



ASCI’s Consumer Complaints Council found that HUL’s advertisement claims that Dove soap is smoother on skin than all other soaps, is misleading.



“They tell people to check soap using litmus paper. The litmus paper turns blue in all cases except Dove soap. The litmus paper turns blue in case of other soaps as other soap is basic in nature. It was noted that showing a litmus test as an indicator for mildness. “Harsh nahi, gentle chuniye” was not substantiated adequately,” ASCI CCC found while going examining the complaints against Dove advertisement.



Dove was among 10 personal care products that ASCI found as misleading. HUL’s Ponds Men Pollution Control Face Wash also claimed “1000 X adsorption power” without mentioning the basis of comparison.



Nivea India’s Nivea Whitening Cell Repair Body Lotion too had claimed “Tan Free Skin just in 2 weeks”. This was not substantiated with proof of efficacy for the product. Biotique’s bio kelp shampoo too claims, “Clinically tested”, “97 per cent reported thicker, fuller, stronger and faster growing hair” and “thicker, fuller, healthier hair” without properly substantiating with proof of efficacy.



In the food category, Eastern Foods claim, “India’s No.1 Spice Company”, was not substantiated with comparative data versus other similar brands in the same category, and with market share sales data, and is misleading by exaggeration. Organic India’s ghee claims, “100% Organic”, “USDA Organic”, “From organically raised mother cows’ were not adequately substantiated with supporting evidence.



PepsiCo India, in the product pack of Tropicana Litchi Delight, shows dominant image of Litchi with a subdued image of apple in the background. It was noted that the product predominantly delivers the taste of apple juice and the list of ingredients on the pack mention concentrated apple juice 3.2 per cent and Litchi Pulp 1.8 per cent, which means the apple content, is more than litchi.



ITC’s Aashirvaad Sugar Release Control Atta claims that advertised product would not result in sudden spike in your sugar level. “Eat rotis without worrying about sugar levels”, is misleading by ambiguity as rotis cannot be eaten by diabetics in excess. High intake of carbohydrates, even though low in GI value, will ultimately increase sugar levels, ASCI CCC found.



