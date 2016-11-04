Housing finance turns hot

The mega IPO of PNB Housing Finance could encourage more housing finance companies to look at the listing option, say market analysts. Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Capital has already announced plans to list its subsidiary, Reliance Housing Finance.Shares of housing finance companies have done well in the last one year on the back of strong growth in loan disbursements and control on asset quality.The Rs 3,000-crore IPO of PNB Housing Finance was a hit and was oversubscribed 30 times because of strong demand from non-institutional investors last week. Analysts believe the response to the PNB Housing Finance IPO and the strong results posted by housing finance companies are likely to further improve their stock prospects.“As of now, most of the housing finance companies are continuing to post good sets of numbers compared to banks without any asset quality issues. PNB is quite aggressive because its balance sheet is smaller. We have an accumulate rating on LIC HF and Dewan Housing Finance but have a neutral rating on HDFC because of its valuations. While there are no immediate concerns in the sector, aggressive growth in loan against property (LAP) book by some players could pose a problem in the future,” says Siddharth Purohit, senior research analyst, Angel Broking.Broking houses are bullsih on the sector.Over the next few years every component of HDFC’s stock value – mortgage business, HDFC Bank, insurance and asset management businesses– would deliver robust performances. The key mortgage business has started witnessing income growth. Adjusted NII growth improved to 12 per cent year on year in Q2FY17 from single digits during past several quarters and we expect it to improve further to around 16 per cent by Q4FY17 estimates as HDFC benefits from sharply lower yields and stabilisation of assets mix. “We expect core operating profit growth of 16 per cent CAGR over FY16-18E. We recommend BUY with a target price of Rs1,650,” saidPuneet Gulati, research analyst at JM Financial said.LIC Housing Finance reported Q2FY17 net profit at Rs 495 crore up 20 per cent year on year driven by margin expansion. The loan book increased 15 per cent year on year driven by growth in the loan against property book (up 7 per cent QoQ, 99 per cent YoY), as its proportion in the overall book increased to 9.7 per cent, while the individual home loan growth stood at 10 per cent year on year. However, overall disbursement growth moderated to 9 per cent YoY with individual disbursement growth at 13 per cent YoY. Asset quality remained stable. “At Rs 614, the stock trades at 2.5 times the FY18E book value and 14.5 times FY18E earnings per share. We currently have a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs500,” said Emkay Research. “We value LIC HF at 2.3 times the December 18 book value, implying December 17 target price of Rs 650,” said JM Financial.The company reported a 28.8 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 232.61 crore for the quarter ended September 30. This was helped by healthy growth in loan disbursements. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, the profit after tax stood at Rs 180.36 crore. Its total income rose 19.66 per cent to Rs 2,167.72 crore as against Rs 1,811.63 crore. Loan sanctions and disbursements were Rs 8,437 crore and Rs 6,609 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year, up 10 per cent and 32 per cent respectively, over the corresponding period of the previous financial year.The firm’s loan portfolio comprises 70 per cent of individual housing loans, the least risky. Its asset quality is the best among housing finance firms with GNPAs at 0.22 per cent, lower than DHFL (0.9 per cent) and HDFC (0.7). PNBHF’s foray into affo­r­da­ble housing targeting tier II/ tier-III cities, growth pros-pects, steady asset quality and strong ROE (18 per cent) will support its valuations, said Religare Securities.