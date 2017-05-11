Hero MotoCorp Q4 net down 14%; BS-III discounts take a toll

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday posted a 13.86 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 717.75 crore for the March quarter because of lower sales and discounts to liquidate banned BS-III models.



The company had reported a net profit of Rs 833.29 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Total income also fell by 7.55 per cent to Rs 7,606.31 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs 8,227.93 crore a year earlier, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.



The company sold 16,21,805 two-wheelers during the March quarter, down 5.77 per cent from 17,21,240 in the year-ago period.



Discounts offered in March on BS-III-compliant two-wheelers affected the firm’s income to the extent of Rs 193.28 crore.



The company had to resort to heavy discounting to liquidate its BS-III inventory after the Supreme Court banned sales of all BS-III passenger vehicles across India from April 1.



The company's board, which met on Wednesday, recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share of Rs 2 each for 2016-17.



This dividend together with interim dividend of Rs 55 per share of Rs 2 each already paid will aggregate 4,250 per cent for the full year, the company said.



Hero MotoCorp said it posted a net profit of Rs 3,546.3 crore, up 13.94 per cent for the full year 2016-17, from Rs 3,112.29 crore in the previous fiscal. Total income for the fiscal rose to Rs 31,480.14 crore compared to Rs 31,128.16 crore in 2015-16.



The two-wheeler major sold a total of 66,64,240 units in 2016-17 as against 66,32,322 units in the preceding year.



Hero MotoCorp chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal said: "In the domestic market, we have maintained our leadership in a volatile and intensely competitive environment."



He further said: "In 2016-17, we made some key inroads into global markets, including the launch in Argentina and Nigeria. Our new manufacturing facility in Bangladesh will also commence operations in 2017-18."



The company will invest Rs 2,500 crore till 2018-19 in new product development, phase-wise capacity expansion in Gujarat and upcoming plants in Andhra Pradesh and Bangladesh along with digitisation, Munjal said.



Hero MotoCorp further said it has lined up a dozen new launches for the ongoing fiscal.



The firm’s stock ended 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 3,322.40 on the BSE.



