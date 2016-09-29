Henry Ford Health System forays into India

Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System has forayed into the Indian market by getting into a licencing agreement with Pearl Human Care. Both the entities will be instrumental in setting up a 400-bed super specialty hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu to start with.Pearl Human Care, promoted by G V Sampath, who has been part of VIT University, will be investing Rs 330 crore on setting up Naruvi Hospitals’ first venture in the southern region. It will also be managing the hospital. Under the 20-year licencing agreement, Henry Ford Health System will look into clinical specialty, equipment selection and procurement, patient flow, key case review mechanism, quality control and building design. HFHS will also be help in the building of the hospital as it is known for providing quality health care at affordable price points in the US by keeping cost on infrastructure low.“Henry Ford’s wants to provide world-class care and latest technology in a cost-effective manner. With the huge increase in lifestyle diseases like diabetes and heart disease, families need access to affordable, sustainable care more than ever. With our medical expertise and innovative technology, Henry Ford is well positioned to help Pearl Human Care meet that need,” said Mark Coticchia, chief innovation officer for Henry Ford Health System.HFHS has six hospitals in the US and outside the country it has entered into a similar licencing agreement with a group in Saudi Arabia. The group will be opening a hospital in Riyadh shortly.While HFHS has plans to expand its footprint across the globe, especially in the Middle East and South Asia, it will not be investing in the greenfield projects. For the Vellore hospital, Pearl Human Care will raise Rs 330 crore through debt, bring in promoters money and also look at divesting stake to private equity investors.“We have plans to open more hospitals in south India. But will start working on them only after finishing the Vellore project. The construction of the hospital will start in December and the hospital is expected to be functional in 2019,” said G.V. Sampath, chairman and managing director of Pearl Human Care. The hospital will provide employment opportunities to about 300 medical professionals and 1,000 support staff. According to Sampath, Naruvi Hospitals will deploy cutting-edge technology and globally advanced medical protocols that will transform the patient experience in India.HFHS is also looking for similar partners in other regions of the country.