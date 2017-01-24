Half of BSE’s 10.79m shares taken on 1st day

BSE Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) received positive response on the first day of bidding, with half of the total 10.79 million shares available for bidding getting subscribed.



As per combined stock exchange demand graph, the public issue was subscribed 0.50 times on the close of the first day’s bidding on Monday.



The retail category shares were subscribed 0.86 times, the qualified institutional buyers category was subscribed 0.17 time and the high net worth individual’s category was subscribed 0.12 times.



The BSE public issue closes on Wednesday, January 25.



“We have to wait till the final day of the subscription. This would determine how strong is the demand for the BSE shares,” said AP Shukla, president, Joindre Capital Services.



Most brokers have given a subscribe call to the BSE IPO in their IPO note. Before opening of the public issue on January 20, the BSE in consultation with the book running lead managers had allotted 4.62 million shares worth Rs 373 crore under the anchor investors’ category to select qualified institutional buyers at the upper price band of Rs 806 per shares.



In total the BSE public issue comprises 15.42 million shares and would raise Rs 1,243 crore approximately at the upper price band of Rs 806 per share. The shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE.



