Govt sells 1.63% in L&T held through SUUTI

The government on Friday raised Rs 2,100 crore though sale of 1.63 per cent stake in diversified engineering firm L&T held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), helping its disinvestment kitty swell to over Rs 10,700 crore. The transaction took place through block deals with private institutional buyers picking up the entire chunk on offer, leaving no headroom for state-run LIC to participate, sources said.



SUUTI, which was created to take over part of the assets and liabilities of the erstwhile Unit Trust of India, held 8.16 per cent stake in L&T. The government had approached the market to sell a minimum of 1.50 per cent stake in L&T at Rs 1,415 per share.



“Government has sold 1.63 per cent stake at a discount of 2 per cent over previous closing price (Rs 1,444.55). The deal has garnered Rs 2,100 crore to the exchequer,” sources said.



L&T shares ended the day at Rs 1,418.90 at the BSE, 1.78 per cent lower compared to Thursday’s closing price. Sources said the government went ahead with stake sale to show the market that there is no urgency for big stake sales, nor any need for any distress selling. “Government had got the market appraisal done professionally and sold the stake to private players with no participation from LIC,” sources said. Besides L&T, SUUTI also holds stake in 51 companies with major holdings in ITC (11.17 per cent) and Axis Bank (11.53 per cent). The government had in 2014 sold 9 per cent stake in Axis Bank to raise Rs 5,500 crore.



The government intends to lower its stake in these firms over a three-year period and has appointed merchant bankers for advising it on the sale process.



