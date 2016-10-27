Govt mulling sale of 29% residual stake in HZL

After years of delay, the government is now considering divestment of its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc, majorly owned by Anil Agarwal-run Vedanta Resources. It is considering selling its 29.59 per cent equity holding in the company in phases under a share buyback programme to be launched by HZL as per Sebi guidelines.



“A proposal to buyback shares in HZL is under consideration of this ministry. The buyback could be of up to 20 per cent of government share in the company. We will see how the balance equity could be sold at a later stage,” mines secretary Balvinder Kumar told Financial Chronicle.



A 20 per cent stake sale in HZL could provide up to Rs 22,000 crore to the government on the basis of the prevailing share price on bourses. HZL shares closed 0.88 per cent lower at Rs 252.15 a piece on BSE on Wednesday.



The ministry is expected to take a legal opinion on its share sale plan to see whether it could go ahead a sell a portion of its equity holding in the company while retaining the balance for a complete exit from HZL at a later stage.



Getting legal opinion is important in the light of a Supreme Court order in January this year that the Centre can’t further dilute its holding in the company without amending the Metal Corporation (Nationalisation and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1976, under which HZL was then created. The court had also put a stay on the proposed stake sale and questioned the government’s motive behind it.



“Legal opinion will give the government clarity whether share sale plan can proceed and whether court could be convinced that it would not result in any loss to the exchequer,” said a source aware of the development.



An emailed questionnaire sent to HZL on the issue remained unanswered till the time of going to press. Company sources, however, said that the HZL with a cash of over Rs 35,000 crore would be ready to participate in any buyback, should a decision in this regard was taken.



Sale of shares under a buyback in HZL could give a big leg up to government’s disinvestment programme. It has set a target of Rs 56,500 crore from disinvestment proceeds in this fiscal. So far it has raised around Rs 4,000 crore through stake sales and about Rs 18,000 from the buyback route where its share were bought over by companies.



Vedanta Group had acquired 64.9 per stake in HZL in 2002-03 during the first tenure of the NDA Government. The Group has been seeking to acquire the residual stake for last several years as it would allow it unhindered access to company’s assets and facilitate faster decision making process and consolidation of company’s operations.



