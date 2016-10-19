Govt to decide fate of 2 dozen PSUs today

Faced with a Rs 35,000-crore shortfall in spectrum revenue that threatens to upset its fiscal calculations, the government is looking to expedite strategic sales of public sector assets.



Sources said the government might give the go-ahead for selling majority stakes in about two dozen PSUs today, including in profit-making Bharat Earth Movers and loss-making undertakings like Certification Engineers International and Scooters India.



Sources, however, clarified that only profit-making PSUs from non-strategic sectors will be considered for majority stake sales, a move that will lead to their privatisation.



Profitable PSUs from strategic sectors like oil and gas, power and defence will be off-limits for strategic sale.



The government has targeted to raise Rs 56,500 crore through the divestment route this year. While, Rs 36,000 crore is budgeted to come through buyback and minority stake sale of PSU shares, the balance Rs 20,500 crore has to be mopped up through strategic sales.



While the government will manage to raise Rs 20,000 crore through buyback of shares and minority stake sale by the month-end, the strategic sale plan is yet to take off.



The government’s recent spectrum auction has elicited bids worth over Rs 65,000 crore, but out of that only Rs 25,000 crore will come into the exchequer this year.



Sources said the proposal to shed 10 per cent stakes in state-owned general insurance companies will also be taken up for a detailed review on Wednesday.



The last strategic sale was made by the previous NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003-04. Since then, the programme has been on hold. The UPA government that came into power in 2004 decided to go solely with minority stake sales.



Strategic sale is back on the government agenda after 12 years.



