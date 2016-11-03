LoginRegister
You are here » Home

Google ties up with ASI for virtual tour of monuments

By PTI Nov 03 2016 , Kolkata

Tags: Companies
Google has tied up with Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI) for 360 degree virtual tour of 280-odd monuments across the country, an official of the tech giant said.

"We have a tie-up with ASI for 360 degrees virtual tour of 280 monuments across the country of which 30 are in West Bengal," Sanket Gupta, programme manager of Google Maps told reporters here on Thursday.

He said ASI had given the permission to Google for creating the virtual tour, which would be available in the maps. Some of the major monuments are Taj Mahal, Victoria Memorial and the ruins of Hampi, he said, adding eight were from Kolkata.

He said Google has launched an array of products in India like offline view of maps, live traffic alerts and inclusion of unknown places on the maps by local guides.

Asked about Google Street View, Gupta said that authorities at the central and state levels were denying permission. "In India we are trying to work with the state and central levels for allowing Street View," he said, adding neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had allowed the same.

Gupta said one billion people across the globe were using Google maps and India was among the top five.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM COMPANIES

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Opaque deals
    Making defence contracts transparent is an imperative for this government

    Offsets are a significant part of the defence industry eco-system, designed to give domestic enterprises access to technology, funds, projects and glo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter