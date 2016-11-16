LoginRegister
Google launches photo scanning app

By PTI Nov 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Tech giant Google has rolled out a new scanning app -- Google PhotoScan -- that allows users to scan and digitise physical photographs.

The free standalone app detects edges, straightens the image, rotates it to the correct orientation and removes glare, Google said in a statement.

Scanned photos can be saved in one tap to Google Photos to be organised, searchable, shared and safely backed up at high quality, it added.

"We all have those old albums and boxes of photos that are some of our most treasured memories. Such as photos of grandma when she was young, or of your childhood pet, and even that hairstyle you wish you could forget. But we just keep thinking about scanning the photos to preserve these moments, but never really get around to it. Well, here is an easy option," it said.

The app is available for both Android and iOS devices starting today. Google is also adding editing tools to its Google Photos app. These will begin rolling out today across Android, iOS and the web as well.

