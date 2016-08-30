Godrej Tyson readies new products as market revives

After witnessing sluggish demand last year, Godrej Tyson Foods, the joint venture between Godrej Agrovet and US-based Tyson Foods, hopes to get back to its earlier growth levels this year. The company is ready with more product launches, deeper penetration of existing markets and marketing activities to push sales this year.“Godrej Tyson has been growing at a rate of 33 per cent for the past few years. Last year, however, the growth slowed down to 28 per cent. Two years of drought and high levels of food inflation made consumers cut back on discretionary spends. With just two product launches, we too made less noise in the market. However, we are optimistic about this year,’ said Arabind Das, COO, Godrej Tyson Foods.He believes that this year’s above-normal monsoons and the economic revival will be positive for discretionary spends. Food inflation too is expected to cool down with better rains and harvest.The company, on its part, is aggressively tapping the opportunities of good times. It plans to launch six new products post October this year against two last year. Along with the product launches, it will be spending well in marketing and advertisement initiatives.It plans to penetrate deeper into the existing market to increase availability of products. “We are currently present in around 85 cities. Almost 6,500 outlets in these cities are retailing our products. We will get deeper in these markets by being present in 10,000 outlets in a couple of years,” said Das.It has been working on strengthening its distribution by providing freezers in mom-and-pop stores, especially those in tier II cities. It has distributed 3,600 freezers till now. It plans to distribute 1,000 freezers this year as well as next year.“A recent report of the consumer products market has found that quality and availability were more important than brand loyalty. By increasing the depth of the market we will become more accessible to the customers,” he said.Godrej Tyson’s ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products will also be available across different meal times. According to Das, people now eat more frequently than earlier. If they used to have four meals a day, this has gone up to eight to 10 meals with snacking in between becoming more frequent. This has evidently helped the packaged food industry, which is expected to more than double to $530 billion by 2020.While packaged products for breakfast and lunch are growing at 15-17 per cent, evening snacks as a category is growing by 29 per cent. This is forcing Godrej Tyson to focus more on this category. Evening snacks products account for 60 per cent of the value-added products. It has 36 products in the category. While more products will be launched in this category, Godrej Tyson is also planning to introduce restaurant-like products”.