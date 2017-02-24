Ghosn hands Nissan reins to heir apparent

Newly promoted to CEO at Nissan Motor, Hiroto Saikawa (in pic), will bring a gruff, tough, no-nonsense approach to leading Japan’s second-biggest carmaker at a time of rapid technological change in the industry.



The 63-year-old takes over in April from Carlos Ghosn, who engineered Nissan’s recovery from years of losses and debt through broad cost-cutting and dismantling the traditionally close ties with suppliers — the informal keiretsu network once key to Japan Inc’s success.



Saikawa, who joined Nissan 40 years ago, has been gro­o­m­ed to take over from Gh­osn, who was dubbed “Le Cost Killer” after making his mark at Michelin and then Renault, Nissan’s main alliance partner. “There is no difference between what I think and what he thinks,” Ghosn said at a news conference in October when Saik­awa was appointed co-CEO.



People who have worked with Saikawa say he, too, is an aggressive cost-cutter, who won’t shy away from tough decisions if they can improve efficiency. “Ghosn sees Saikawa as his equal,” said one executive who wor­k­ed under Saikawa when he was chief competitive officer from 2013, noting Saikawa is one of the longest-serving members of Nissan’s executive committee.



After Ghosn, “Saikawa is the most decorated man in terms of producing tangible results,” said another senior Nissan group executive, who has also worked with Saika­wa for many years. “He do­esn’t hold back,” one executives said. “He’s not afr­aid to embarrass people in a big meeting if he thinks they’re not doing the job. So­me people might not like him for that, (but) he’s very st­rict, strong and aggressive.”



For Ghosn, and others, that can be excused as it produces results. “People in Ni­s­san recognise him as a str­ong leader; he sets a target, and he will achieve it,” said a third Nissan executive. No­ne of them wanted to be named given the personal nature of their comments.



Saikawa was tough and direct early in his career as a “tactic to get people to deliver results,” said one of the three executives, but has since dialled back somewhat. “You can tell he’s changing: 10-15 years ago, he might have been gruff and almost militaristic, but now as he evolves as a leader, he’s much more diplomatic ... not so harsh.”



Saikawa–who also heads Japan’s auto industry lobby– has spent much of his career managing purchasing and supply chains, and helped Ghosn break up the keiretsu network to reduce costs and drive efficiencies.



As chief competitive officer, Saikawa was tasked with reducing Nissan’s manufacturing costs by saving money in raw material procureme­nt, regulatory expenses and planning and development.



