LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Future Group signs pact to acquire Heritage Foods biz

By PTI Nov 07 2016 , Hyderabad

Tags: Companies, Take Over
Kishore Biyani-led Future Group on Monday said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire city-based dairy and retails enterprise, Heritage Foods Ltd, in an all-stock deal.

Heritage Foods, which currently owns 124 retail outlets under the brand name 'Heritage Fresh', will get 3.65 per cent share-holding in Future Retail through fresh issuance of shares.

"We have signed a definitive agreement with Heritage Foods. The consolidation of Heritage small format stores bring us closer to the homes of customers in the three metros in Southern India. Scale plays an important role in retail and this forms part of our strategy of aggressively expanding our small stores network to 3,000 nationally by 2021 to service daily and weekly needs of customers," Biyani said in a press conference.

Heritage Foods was promoted by the family members of Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

As part of the scheme of arrangement for the acquisition, Heritage Foods will spin off its retail, bakery, agri-sourcing and veterinary care businesses into a fully-owned subsidiary.

Subsequently, all these businesses, except veterinary care, will then be merged with Future Retail Ltd.

"Heritage Foods will get 3.65 per cent shares worth Rs 295 crore from Future Retail. Heritage dairy products business will leverage the strength of Future Retail to spread pan-India," said Lokesh Nara, Director of Heritage Foods.

The retail and allied business of Heritage Foods posted Rs 629.74 crore revenues during the last financial year.

Heritage stores have emerged among the most popular retail brands in Southern India, serving over 24 million customers annually.

With store sizes ranging 2,000 sq ft to 8,000 sq ft, these small format stores are located within key neighbourhoods of Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai and complement well with Future Retail's existing network of 379 small format EasyDay stores in northern cities of India.

In addition, Future Retail also operates 232 large format Big Bazaar stores across the country, along with other chains, such as fbb, Foodhall, eZone and Home Town, Biyani added.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Satisfied man
    For his fourth budget this year, Jaitley would have good numbers to quote

    Finance minister Arun Jaitley would be lucky a third time for having achieved on key macro-economic parameters in his successive budgets.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The footprints of times gone by

In northern Tanzania, near Engare Sero, is the largest ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter