Future Group, Cognizant to work together

By D Govardan Oct 06 2016 , Chennai

Indian multi-brand retailer Future Group and IT services major Cognizant have joined hands to transform the former’s consumer goods business into a connected enterprise to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility and business impact.

As per the strategic partnership, Cognizant will build a platform for Future Consumer Limited (FCL) to simplify, automate and secure business processes, speed up collaboration, and maximize synergies across all lines of business and corporate functions.

The platform will enable FCL to optimise the supply chain and improve business throughput. Cognizant will also help FCL harness digital technologies, including mobile and data analytics, for real-time performance and operational insights to accelerate decision-making, innovation and time-to-market.

“In an era where data, insights and supply chain intelligence are crucial ingredients for turning success into market leadership, Cognizant’s deep technology, business process, platform and digital capabilities will help us lay the foundation for more productive business interactions and smarter innovations,” said Saurabh Lal, CEO, manufacturing and supply chain, FCL.

“By combining our global industry experience with our extensive knowledge of SAP S/4 Hana technology, we look forward to helping FCL move towards becoming a new age digital enterprise driven by continuous innovation,” said Rajesh Balaji Ramachandran, senior vice president and global leader of enterprise application services, Cognizant.

