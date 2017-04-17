LoginRegister
Ford launches sports editions of Figo, Aspire

By PTI Apr 17 2017 , New Delhi

Auto maker Ford India today launched sports edition of its hatchback Figo and compact sedan Aspire in the country. Diesel variant of Figo Sports edition is priced at Rs 7.21 lakh while the petrol trim is tagged at Rs 6.31 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). The new variants come with over dozen design and performance enhancements.

The Ford Aspire in sports edition is priced at Rs 7.6 lakh for the 1.5 diesel Titanium version and Rs 6.5 lakh for the 1.2 petrol Titanium variant, Ford India said in a statement.

"The launch of Sports editions is yet another stride in our commitment to introduce products that customers want and value and will help us further strengthen our position in in the segment and industry at large," Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales

& Service Anurag Mehrotra said.

The new versions come with various features like bigger and wider 15-inch alloy wheels, dual front driver and passenger airbags, along with ABS and EBD as standard.

