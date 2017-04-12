LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Flipkart to invest in new biz like PhonePe

By PTI Apr 12 2017 , Bengaluru

Tags: Companies
E-commerce company Flipkart today said it proposes to invest major part of money raised from latest deals, including with Microsoft, in new businesses such as PhonePe and fintech considering opportunities in online money transfer segment.

"A large part of the money raised from the latest deals struck with Tencent, Microsoft and eBay, will be invested in new businesses, especially PhonePe and fintech," Flipkart Co-Founder and CEO Binny Bansal said.

There was a huge opportunity on the payments side because a large chunk of business comes from people sending money to each other online, he told ETNow.

"Yeah, opportunities are definitely there on the payment side becoming a business on its own. Even if you look at the business today, a large part of the business comes from people sending money to each other on phone pay, UPI platform," he said.

In the biggest round of funding by an Indian Internet company till date, Flipkart on April 10 raised USD 1.4 billion from blue-chip technology companies Microsoft, eBay and Tencent.

Bansal said Flipkart was also going to invest 'heavily' in other new businesses like grocery, furniture and private labels.

Asked whether forging a partnership with eBay was necessary at all, Bansal said they were very excited about it because it would provide a global platform for Indian sellers to sell their products.

"The eBay partnership and eBay funding has a very strategic lens to it. We are really excited about it. We see a big opportunity in global as well as domestic markets. This will allow lakhs of Indian sellers to sell their products globally. Flipkart has huge capability of adding sellers on to the market place," he said.

On how difficult it will be to integrate operational, technological and cultural dots of the three entities, Bansal said, "For instance, we have not integrated Myntra. We have allowed it to grow independently and also let their culture thrive."

He replied in the affirmative when asked whether the eco-system will witness stable leadership. "Yeah I think I feel we are now at a place where we can take a long-term view on business and organisation."

On whether Flipkart ever will be listed at the Nasdaq, Bansal said the company did not want to get distracted by anything. When asked whether this partnership will have a domino effect, Bansal said the ecosystem had seen it in the past and it was a key event because last four months' narrative has been a bit negative and morale low.

Bansal said the partnership does not bring just capital, but actually brings a lot of new opportunities with it.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Drink to that
    Should the govt deny its people freedom to relax over a drink after a hard day’s work?

    When noted Hindi poet and writer, Harivansh Rai Bachchan wrote the eminently popular 135-verses treatise Madhushala, he may have never imagined that t

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Gautam Datt

The clarion call of Kashmir

The outcome of bypolls is often not considered to be ...

Zehra Naqvi

Unfamiliarity breeds contempt

You’ve probably heard the phrase many times before — familiarity ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter