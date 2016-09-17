Finance minister asserts that SBI merger is on

Undaunted by protest of bank unions, the government will go ahead with the proposed merger of associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank (BMB) with State Bank of India (SBI).



"All procedure will be followed. The government has already taken a decision at the level of the cabinet to fully support the proposal for the merger," finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after a performance review meeting with chiefs of public sector banks.



The Union cabinet has already approved the plan for merger of associate banks -- State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Hyderabad and BMB with the SBI.



In May, about 50,000 employees of the five SBI associate banks had gone on a day-long nationwide strike to protest the merger with parent bank SBI.



Earlier in the day, the finance minister reviewed the first quarter performance of public sector banks in which key issues like cleanup of bank balance sheets and credit flow to priority sector were discussed.



Talking to reporters, Jaitley said the situation of non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks remains a challenge and that they need a “greater initiative” in cases where it is difficult to find buyers or "alternative promoters" for assets that have accumulated bad loans.



"One of the challenges which the banks did mention that they are facing. to find alternative promoters or buyers. They have been making efforts to do that," the finance minister said.



Jaitley said both the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken several initiatives and legislative measures,, including enactment of the bankruptcy law, changes in the Sarfaesi Act and DRT.



"Therefore with these effective steps, the banks will now have to take the initiative. The NPA situation is certainly not either static or permanent," he said.



Gross NPAs of the PSBs have surged from 5.43 per cent (Rs 2.67 lakh crore) in 2014-15 to 9.32 per cent (Rs 4.76 lakh crore) in 2015-16 of the total advances.



On the controversy over some banks depositing Re 1 in Jan Dhan Yojana to reduce the number of zero balance accounts, Jaitley said 4 PSU banks are "investigating from their branches" whether money in some Jan Dhan accounts was deposited by account holders themselves or by business correspondents to keep the number of zero-balance accounts low.



The finance minister said that Rs 42,000 crore has been deposited in 24 crore Jan Dhan accounts, mostly belonging to weaker sections and that so much cannot come from Re 1 deposits.



On interest rates, Jaitley expressed hope that the RBI will keep in mind the decline in retail inflation while deciding on interest rates at its policy review meeting on October 4.



"I expect when the policy review takes place next month then RBI, and hopefully if monetary policy committee is constituted by then, they will collectively keep all these factors in mind," he said in reply to a question.



