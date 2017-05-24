Fast & furious

Passenger car sales in India grew from a single digit three years ago to near double-digit growth last fiscal. Industry honchos predict a higher double-digit growth this financial year in the world’s fifth biggest car market.



Car sales in April, the first month of the new fiscal, were in top gear posting 14.68 per cent growth, propelled by robust performance from market leader Maruti Suzuki India.



Total sales rose to 2,77,602 units in April from 2,42,060 units sold in the corresponding month last year.



In the two-wheeler segment, combined sales in April increased by 7.34 per cent to 16,74,796 units compared to 15,60,308 units in the year-ago month.



While the car uptake increased steadily and consistently from nearly 4 per cent, 7.24 per cent and 9.23 per cent in fiscal years 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively, the two-wheeler industry performance has not been that smooth, especially with rural markets coming under distress due to various factors. Car sales jumped to 26,01,111 units in FY 2014-15, up from 25,03,509 units sold in the corresponding fiscal last year, according to trade lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam.



The pace of car sales picked up speed to clock 27,89,678 units in 2015-16 and reached a peak of 30,46,727 units in 2016-17, spreading good cheer among automobile manufacturers in the country. The two-wheeler industry, which primarily depends on the rural market for its growth in the country, has not been that blessed.



Motorcycle and scooter manufacturers sold nearly 9 per cent more vehicles at 160,04,581 units in FY 2014-15, but sales stood at only 3 per cent at 164,55,911 units in the following fiscal. Two-wheeler sales, however, gradually recovered and picked up momentum to reach 7 per cent at 175,89,511 units in FY 2016-17. Interestingly, for the first time in three years in financial year 2014-15, passenger vehicle sales entered the green territory as high fuel and interest costs coupled with economic slowdown, had dented automobile sales in the previous years.



With a bright start to the new fiscal, Siam has forecast 10-12 per cent growth for the passenger car segment in India this year.



"Passenger car and two wheeler sales have grown from 2014-15 onwards and two wheeler sales have increased in comparison to passenger cars,” Abdul Majeed, senior auto expert and partner at Price Waterhouse told Financial Chronicle. He said the passenger car market would grow at 10 per cent this financial year on the back of GST rolling on July 1, overall economic activity picking pace across the country and good monsoon forecast this year.



Majeed said the two-wheeler industry, especially the motorcycle segment, which was sluggish due to demonetisation and rural distress, was also poised to pick up sales with rural markets showing growth, aided by the government’s scheme to double farm income by 2020. He said the vehicle population on roads is increasing year-on-year, and therefore, the government should work on infrastructure and sustainable transport growth.



