Essar-Rosneft mega deal sends bank stocks soaring

The multibillion-dollar Essar-Rosneft deal sent banking stocks spiralling on Monday.Lenders, who have exposure to Essar Group, notched up handsome gains with ICICI Bank leading the pack. Analysts said banking stocks attracted buying, as investors believe money lent to Essar will now be repaid, reducing NPA levels. They noted that the deal is significant for the Indian banking system. Banks have become very forceful in addressing the problem of bad loans. Indian promoters may have little option but to sell profitable assets to reduce debt, they added.ICICI Bank surged to Rs 258.55 on BSE, up 6.91 per cent from previous close. On NSE, the private bank’s shares closed 7.03 per cent higher at Rs 258.75. Axis Bank, which also had exposure to Essar, rose 2.54 per cent intra-day to Rs 533.90. It, however, closed 0.35 per cent down at Rs 518.85 on BSE. Indian depository receipts of Standard Chartered gained 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 52.85 on BSE. Public sector giant State Band of India (SBI) ended 0.48 per cent higher Rs 253.10 on BSE.BSE Bankex index closed 0.50 per cent up while NSE’s Nifty Bank index gained 0.26 per cent at the close of day's trade.Analysts said similar deals could ease NPA worries. Dipen Shah, senior vice president and head, research, Kotak Securities, said that how much money each of the lenders would be getting back is difficult to estimate as it would depend on Essar Group, but since ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are major lenders they would be getting some repayments.ICICI Bank has under performed during the last one-year period with a negative return of 10.84 per cent on BSE compared to one-year Sensex return of 1.15 per cent.Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Sanjeev Prasad, MB Mahesh and Sunita Baldawa said in a report, “Sale of Essar Oil is quite significant for the Indian banking system. Indian banks have become very forceful in addressing the problem of bad loans. Indian promoters may have little option but to sell profitable assets to reduce debt.”“We believe the combined and coordinated efforts of the Indian government, RBI and banks will likely result in manageable levels of loss-given default despite likely high NPLs in the Indian banking system,” the analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities said.Essar announced two transactions of Rs 72,800 crore for Essar Oil’s refining and retail assets, and another transaction of Rs 13,300 crore for Vadinar port and related infrastructure to Russian company Rosneft and investment consortium led by Trafigura, making it India’s largest inbound foreign direct investment.Rosneft Oil Company is the world’s largest petroleum company with revenues in excess of $80 billion. The company’s main business activities include exploration and production, refining and product marketing in Russia and across the countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.Trafigura Group is one of the world’s leading independent commodity trading and logistics group of companies with revenues of approximately $100 billion.PTI adds: Essar Group director Prashant Ruia said: “We plan to utilise proceeds from the stake sale to deleverage the group and pave the way for strategic consolidation and growth in other businesses. The deal will help Essar deleverage almost 50 per cent of its Rs 88,000 crore debt and substantially reduce interest costs.”