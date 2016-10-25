Emami Cement to ramp up plant capacity to 15-20 mt

Emami Cement, an arm of the Rs 10,000 crore Kolkata-headquartered diversified Emami Group, which has recently got into cement business, is gearing up to ramp up its cement capacity to 15-20 million tonne over the next 3-5 years. The company at present has a cement capacity of 5.5 million tonne from its maiden integrated unit in Chhattishgarh and two upcoming grinding units at Panagarh in West Bengal and Cuttack in Orissa, top company officials said.The company is expecting a turnover of Rs 2500 crore from its cement business by 2018-19 and is also expecting to break even (at cash level) over the next three years, said Aditya Agarwal, director, Emami Group. Emami is investing nearly Rs 3500 crore in its three plants - Chhattishgarh, Bengal and Orissa. Emami Cement began operations at its integrated cement manufacturing plant in Chattisgarh. The Bengal unit is expected to be operational in January 2017 while the Orissa unit is scheduled to be commissioned in 2018. The company, meanwhile, has started selling cement under the brand 'Double Bull'.The company is also contemplating putting up two more units- one each in Rajasthan and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where it already has mining rights for limestone. While the Rajasthan unit is likely to have a capacity of nearly 6 million tonne, the company is looking at a capacity of 2 million tonne at its Andhra Pradesh unit, said Agarwal.Initially, the company plans to cater to the markets of Chattisgarh, West Bengal, Orissa and eastern Maharashtra's Vidharbha region but will make the product range available pan India, said Manish Goenka, director, Emami Group.“Whichever sector we foray into, we always aim to be among the top players in that sector. But cement business is a different ball game altogether. Here one’s growth depends on limestone availability. You can only grow if you have sufficient limestone. Besides, it’s a highly capital intensive industry,” said Goenka.Agarwal said that the average global per capital consumption of cement stands at 550 kg, while in India it is 200 kg and in China, which has a similar population it is 1200 kg and therefore there is enormous scope to grow. In India, 70 per cent of over all cement business comes from individual house builders while the remaining 30 per cent comes from institutional and government sales.