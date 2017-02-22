Earnings and growth are attributes in investing

The past three years have been encouraging for Indian equity investors to say the least. Falling inflationary trends (CPI-based inflation currently stands at 4.2 per cent, compared with near 11 per cent in 2013), near-zero interest rates in the developed world and a change in the central government in May 2014 have all contributed to make the Indian equity markets an attractive destination to park funds both from domestic and foreign investors’ point of view. Although, the newly-constructed gross value added (GVA) calculation invited debate, nevertheless it shows strong growth for the Indian economy – the fastest in the world.



While the upside is equally attractive, so is the downside considering that despite being focused on the domestic consumption story, these stocks will never guarantee immunity in times of global financial crisis such as the one in 2008. In fact, given the rally in midcaps in the last couple of years and by the present valuations, there is stark contrast between the large caps and the midcaps which raises concerns about the long-term return potential in midcaps in general.



No doubt that in a bull market or in an economic up-cycle midcap and penny stocks tend to perform and generally investors flock to these stocks on expectation for higher returns than the benchmark indices. The uptrend in the mid and the small cap tends to pick up pace from the middle of the bull cycle to the fag end where the rally in low quality stocks becomes rampant and reckless. Midcap and penny stocks generally have lots of attributes which are: low market size; little track record; researched; promoter driven; earnings uncertainty; errant sales growth ; less liquidity in traded stocks; small capital; promoter pedigree lesser known; and, addressable market size is ever evolving.



Though there are more such attributes for a mid and a small cap stock, the above mentioned are some of the prominent ones. In the speculative world of mid and small cap stocks, some of these become highly successful and also wealth creators in the long-term but the probability of success is quite low and hence risky. Hence, investing in this category requires regular monitoring, understanding the vision of the promoters, encompassing the overall market size and business dynamics in terms of profitability and pricing.



Mid-cap companies have low liquidity and are high beta stocks (higher the beta of a stock, the higher the associated risk with respect to market). Some of these stocks tend to jump very fast on thin volumes. There is a risk that liquidity can dry up for these scrips in a matter of a few sessions, and one can get stuck with investment in these counters.



It is not unheard of that low quality stocks, tend to join the party and post humongous stock price returns, purely based on expectations, which may or may not have the potential to materialise. Midcap and penny stocks are thus often referred to as story stocks where the investors try to do a best fit by marrying the economic environment with the personalities or promoters behind the businesses.



Thus, they are totally dependent on the decisions of promoters while, by contrast, large caps are managed by professionals. Companies with great stories often fail if entrepreneurs don’t understand efficient capital allocation.



The only way the midcaps can outperform their large cap peers is by outpacing earnings growth. However, given the current state of demand situation in the economy, earnings revival still remains elusive. The recent demonetisation move by the government is a further blow and has only delayed the revival plans as economists suggest slowing economic growth.



The same is captured by the declining stock prices of some sectors in the midcap space. NBFC, automobiles and auto ancillary, consumer facing business, housing finance companies, MFSI and SME (Small and medium enterprises), are some of the worst hit business because of demonetisation. Thus, clearly given the current state of affairs in the economic space, one needs to be extremely cautious considering the present levels of excess valuations in certain pockets of the market, muted demand and promoter background and rather choose good fundamental business with a better promoters and governance standards and better earning visibility or else investors could very soon be in a soup, holding stocks which they cannot offload.



Earnings and growth are two imperative attributes apart from other qualitative aspects in investing and that supports the stock price in bad times otherwise stocks which rallied on stories, hopes and expectations rather than actual earnings will witness the brunt of selling whenever the party stops.



