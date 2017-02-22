Dream run for midcaps with all time highs

Small and midcap stocks are on a roll as institutional and retail investors are making big bets on these stocks, some of which have hit lifetime highs. Both the small and mid cap indices, which are currently at new all-time highs, have outperformed benchmark indices like the BSE S&P Sensex and NSE Nifty by a large margin over the past one year.



Despite the volatility in the broader market due to demonetisation and growing worries over the outflow of foreign funds, the BSE midcap index and BSE small cap stocks have given a return of 42 per cent and 39 per cent respectively during the past one year as against a 24 per cent return for BSE Sensex during the same period.



Some of individual stocks have gained by 200-500 per cent over the past one year.



An analysis shows that more than half the stocks in BSE small cap index gained over 45 per cent in the last one year. Of the 700-odd stocks in the index, 120 stocks have gained by over 100 per cent in the last one year.



Some of the top gainers in the small cap indices include Thirumalai Chemicals (494 per cent), Tata Metalica (423 per cent), Allsec Tech (360 per cent) and Aptech (326 per cent) besides sugar sector stocks like Dwarikesh Sugar (290 per cent) and Dhampur Sugar (264 per cent).



In the BSE midcap index, the top gainer includes Indian Bank (235 per cent), HPCL (151 per cent), Biocon (143 per cent), L&T Finance (130 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (117 per cent) and Tata Communications (117 per cent).



Analysts attribute several factors for the surge in midcap and small cap stocks. According to them, most midcap and small companies derive a large part of their revenues from the domestic market. Hence, they gain from the India growth story and are less impacted by the global slowdown.



Apart from that, many of these companies are well placed to benefit from the shift towards the organised sector on the back of demonetisation and GST, analysts said.



The sectors that have gained include energy and banks. These two sectors have led the gains in the midcap segment. And midcap stocks have outperformed large-caps across almost all sectors in the past three months and over the last two years.



The mid-cap universe has, in fact, done exceptionally well in the past two years, although longer-run returns are more in-line with those of large-cap stocks. Analysis shows that outperformance has been the most in energy and consumer staples in the past three months, and in energy, health care and staples in the past two years. Interestingly, the sectors where midcaps have relatively lagged are utilities.



According to analysts, while midcap market returns have outperformed the large-cap benchmarks, a significant part of the outperformance recently has come from multiple expansion pushing up valuation rather than from fundamental improvements in earnings.



Analysts believe that across all segments, the market leader has traditionally traded at a premium due to a superior historical track record and better operating and financial metrics, given the relatively larger scale of operations, comparatively more robust corporate governance frameworks and higher market capitalisation and liquidity, enabling easier investible options, especially given liquidity constraints in midcap stocks.



“However, such gaps have been plugged in the past. There have been several instances in the past where valuation gaps between smaller players and the largest one have closed on the back of consistent and sometimes superior performance by the smaller player. The smaller company achieves reasonable scale (both financially and in terms of market capitalisation) to become investible which draws more investors — a virtuous cycle that can result in significantly higher returns relative to the market leader,” a CLSA report said.



The mid-cap NIFTY index is now trading at a forward PE (price-to-equity ration) of 17x (based on consensus) vs. 12-13x around 6-7 months ago. Overall, P/E for the midcap benchmark index has now reached parity with large-cap benchmarks’ PE, although on PB (price-to-book ratio) the midcap benchmark remains significantly cheaper.



Within the mid-cap space over the past two years, materials and financials among cyclicals and consumer staples among defensives have seen the highest expansion in multiples in the last two years.



According analysts, midcap and small cap companies have attracted lot of institutional investors who have generally stayed with the frontline stocks. Many smaller company achieved reasonable scale both financially and in terms of market capitalisation to become investible, which draws more investors — a virtuous cycle that can result in significantly higher returns relative to the market leader, they pointed out.



Apart from that, investors have been drawn to midcap stocks as many of these companies have shown consistent capacity addition, efficient cost of operations and strong sales push. These companies have delivered 18 per cent/16 per cent and 29 per cent revenue/volume/earnings CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the past five years as against 13 per cent, 8 per cent and 11 per cent CAGR by the market leaders.



“If you see the performance, midcaps have done better than large caps. If you are playing a domestic recovery story, there are many midcap stocks to look out for compared to large companies. Like, for instance, the construction sector. We feel that midcaps will do better than large caps,” says Rajat Jain, chief investment officer (CIO), Principal Mutual Fund.



“Valuations of ‘value’ stocks are inexpensive despite their strong performance in CY2016. We see, firstly, their earnings improving due to better fundamentals (banks) and lower interest rates (leveraged metal stocks, downstream oil & gas) and secondly, valuations benefiting from lower domestic yields (banks, regulated utilities). However, valuations of the ‘growth’ stocks, especially consumption stocks, are still quite high despite the recent corrections. Their high multiples and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins preclude further expansion in multiples and margins,” Kotak Securities said in a report.



ashwinpunnen@mydigitalfc.com



