DLF net profit flat at Rs 206 cr in July-Sep quarter

India's largest realty firm DLF today reported a flat consolidated net profit at Rs 206.09 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal.



Its net profit stood at Rs 206.18 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.



Income from operations rose to Rs 2,070.67 crore in the July-September period from Rs 2,040.84 crore in the corresponding three months of the previous year.



Finance cost fell to Rs 735 crore from Rs 740 crore, while tax expenses declined to Rs 69 crore from Rs 117.69 crore during the period under review.



The company's shares closed at Rs 114.90 apiece on the BSE, up 1.41 per cent.



