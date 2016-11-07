DBL, OCL merger to create cement monolith

In line with the consolidation that is taking place in the country's cement business, the boards of Dalmia Bharat Ltd and OCL India on Monday decided to merge the two entities. The move will create the fourth largest cement entity in the country with an installed capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and annual revenues of nearly Rs 10,000 crore. The merged entity will be called Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL).At present, Dalmia Bharat holds 75 per cent stake in OCL while group promoters hold 57.4 per cent stakes in Dalmia Bharat. The LafargeHolcim- Niirma deal and the more recent Birla Corp's acquisition of Reliance Infra's cement business are all illustrations of the churning that the cement business in the country is going through.First, Jaiprakash Associates had agreed to sell 21.2 million tonnes cement assets to Ultratech Cement for Rs 16,189 crore. Then came the second large cement transaction in the year when Ahmedabad-based detergent maker Nirma pipped JSW Cement and Piramal Group to clinch Lafarge India’s cement assets, that had been put on the block following directives from India’s anti-trust body.Close on the heels of these transactions, Birla Corporation completed the acquisition of Anil Ambani's cement business, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group flagship Reliance Infrastructure, for an enterprise valuation of about Rs 4,800 crore. And on Monday, the Dalmia Bharat-OCL merger was announced.As agreed upon by the two boards on Monday, Dalmia Bharat Limited will issue fresh shares for the public shareholders in lieu of their ownership in OCL. Public shareholding in OCL is a little over 25 per cent. Dalmia Bharat will not issue any fresh shares against its own 74.9 per cent stake in OCL. “We are simplifying the ownership in a transparent manner. The merger will simplify the holding structure and create further consolidation in the cement sector,” said Puneet Dalmia, managing director of Dalmia Bharat Group.Post merger, the promoters’ stake in the merged entity will come down to 53.2 per cent from the present level of 57.4 per cent. OCL India, in its current avatar, has a market capitalisation of Rs 5,300 crore and Dalmia Bharat Limited has a market cap of Rs 17,600 crore, based on the closing price on BSE on Friday.The promoters’ holding in OCL is through Dalmia Bharat, so that the new shares that will be issued to the company will be cancelled. The share swap ratio for the merger will be 2:1 for OCL.This, in turn, means that for every two shares of OCL, one share of Dalmia Bharat will be issued. As result, Dalmia Bharat Limited will issue only 71.45 lakh fresh equity shares, post merger.In a filing before BSE, “The board of directors of Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBL), OCL India Ltd (OCL), Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd (DCBL) and Odisha Cement Ltd (ODCL)...approved a scheme of arrangement and amalgamation for the merger of Dalmia Bharat with OCL India and the merged entity to be renamed as Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Simultaneously, the business undertakings of OCL will be transferred into DCBL consolidating DCBL’s cement manufacturing capacity within the same legal entity.”The merger is subject to stakeholder and regulatory approvals, including stock exchanges and other relevant authorities.Significantly, over the last few years, Dalmia Bharat Group has rapidly built size and scale and has now stepped into the consolidation phase. At present, the company is operating at 58 per cent capacity utilisation and is now looking at increasing the capacity utilisation, which will eventually bolster profit margin.“Cement is a proxy play on improvement in GDP growth and underlying public spend on infrastructure. The sector is witnessing structural changes in dynamics with the issues of excess supply scenario likely to get addressed over the next few years. Going forward we expect utilisation levels to improve over the next few years due to shortage of new capacities and better demand growth prospects in the country. Added to this, the top three cement group’s overall market share has moved up from 30 per cent to around 50 per cent in the last five years, which augurs well for better pricing and distribution of the product leading to higher profitability,” a cement sector analyst said.The development has come at a time when Nirma-LafargeHolcim, UltraTech and BirlaCorp are getting their acts together. Birla Corp, for instance, has revamped its entire team and strengthened its marketing muscle.Emami, a strong player, particularly in Eastern and North Eastern India, known for its well-oiled marketing machinery, has rolled out its cement brand. JSW is also coming up with a cement unit at Salboni in West Bengal with a capital outlay of Rs 700 crore. So it’s not going to be a cakewalk for anybody, particularly when it comes to handling, promoting and positioning any premium brand.Dalmia, on his part, appeared confident that following the latest move, they are now uniquely placed to support India’s economic growth, and demonstrate its commitment towards achieving simplification and consolidation.