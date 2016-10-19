Consolidation time for e-commerce sector

While a vast majority of Indian shopping is still in traditional retail stores, a large and very fast growing segment is coming from a relatively new source - e-commerce. With 400 million internet users, Indian consumers are more likely to reach for their browser before making their way to a store.



Now it appears that not just decisions, but even purchases are made online. On Tuesday, India's oldest travel website operator MakeMyTrip said it would buy rival ibibo Group to create the country’s biggest player in the fast-growing flight, hotel and bus bookings market.



The all-stock deal values the combined company at an estimated $1.5 billion, a source familiar with the deal said. The deal will add popular online ticketing websites such as goibibo.com and redbus.com, to MakeMyTrip's portfolio, which owns the flagship brand and the alternate accommodation site Rightstay.



This deal, by far the largest in the ecommerce space, comes on the back of several other big ticket accords like Jabong-Flipcart, Redbus-Goibibo, Commonfloor-Quikr, Ola-Taxiforsure, Myntra-Flipcart, Babyoye-Firstcry and Snapdeal-Freecharge.



The e-commerce players’ deep discount model and business growth on the back of foreign equity investments is naturally creating a non-level playing field with brick-and-mortar retailers bearing the brunt. A recent Assocham study reveals that online travel accounts for nearly 61 per cent of e-commerce business, while e-tailing contributes about 29 per cent.



MakyMyTrip has been facing increased competition in its hotels booking business from established Indian companies such as Cox & Kings), Thomas Cook (India) and new entrants such as OYO Rooms.



The company said on Tuesday that the ibibo deal would help "unlock meaningful synergies", but did not provide any deal value. The online travel market in India is estimated to be about $10 billion in terms of gross booking value, analysts tracking the sector said.



The combined company will command a market share of about 20 per cent of the Indian online flight bookings, MakeMyTrip said on a call with analysts. The combined company's market share in online hotel and bus bookings will be in single digits, the companies added.



MakeMyTrip founder Deep Kalra will continue to be the executive chairman and chief executive of the new company. Sources said that while Morgan Stanley advised MakeMyTrip on the deal, Goldman Sachs was the adviser to ibibo.



Analysts believe that the greater adoption of internet and smartphones is the biggest driver of e-commerce in India. "Smartphones are steadily growing and consists of 35 per cent of the overall mobile phones market in the country and success rate of some of the technologies is directly connected to the success of e-commerce,” an official said.



The study also states that the e-commerce companies are concentrating their efforts on increasing the penetration of their mobile apps for higher growth, adding that big players in this space claim to have more than 50 per cent of their revenue coming from mobile apps.



According to one source, from January 1st to June 30 2016, Indian smartphone owners made or received more than 1.06 billion calls to or from an e-commence company. With the entry of eCommerce behemoths such as Amazon and Alibaba, the competition is expected to further intensify. Both these international players come with deep pockets and the patience to drive the Indian eCommerce market. Their strong domain knowledge and best practices from their international experience, give them an additional edge.



Additionally, these companies have been part of the markets where they have seen the eCommerce market evolve and are aware of the challenges and strategies. The Indian government’s ambitious Digital India project and the modernisation of India Post will also affect the eCommerce sector. The Digital India project aims to offer a one-stop shop for government services that will have the mobile phone as the backbone of its delivery mechanism. The programme will give a strong boost to the eCommerce market as bringing the internet and broadband to remote corners of the country will give rise to an increase in trade and efficient warehousing and will also present a potentially huge market for goods to be sold.



