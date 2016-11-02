LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Tata-Mistry war continues unabated

By FC Bureau Nov 02 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies, Board of Directors

While Mistry says Docomo decisions were taken with board approval, Tata says Mistry's ouster was necessary

&lt;font color=&#039;maroon&#039;&gt;Tata-Mistry war continues unabated&lt;/font&gt;
In India’s biggest boardroom war, charges and counter-charges continue to fly thick and fast. Tata Group interim chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday lost no time to debunk ousted chief Cyrus Mistry’s allegations. He asserted that the board decision to oust Mistry was made after careful and thoughtful deliberations. This call was a tough one but was “absolutely necessary” for the future success of the group, Tata said.

Earlier in the day, Mistry’s office said, “Insinuations that the Docomo issue was handled under the watch of Mr. Mistry in a manner inconsistent with Tata culture and values are baseless. The suggestion that Ratan Tata and the trustees would not have approved of the manner in which the litigation was conducted is contrary to what transpired.” Listing his charges, Mistry said “all decisions (Docomo) were taken with the unanimous approval of the Tata Sons board. In fact, all decisions were collective decisions and the actions were consistent with every such collective decision.”

In a late evening mail to Group employees, Tata said the group is “well-served” and group companies have their own “empowered leadership.” “We need to focus on their profit margins and market positions vis-à-vis competition, and not compare themselves with their own past.”

This is the second address by Tata to employees, after taking over as the interim chairman of the group last week.

Mistry was unceremoniously sacked in a palace coup of sorts on October 24. Ratan Tata, who retired four years ago in 2012, was appointed the interim chairman.

Mistry's family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has the single largest stake of 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the group.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Opaque deals
    Making defence contracts transparent is an imperative for this government

    Offsets are a significant part of the defence industry eco-system, designed to give domestic enterprises access to technology, funds, projects and glo

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

One part longing, one part home

Perumal Murugan spoke in Delhi on August 22 at ...

Zehra Naqvi

The strangest of mental illnesses

The mind’s crevices and labyrinths lie largely unexplored, with billions ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter