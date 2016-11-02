Tata-Mistry war continues unabated

In India’s biggest boardroom war, charges and counter-charges continue to fly thick and fast. Tata Group interim chairman Ratan Tata on Tuesday lost no time to debunk ousted chief Cyrus Mistry’s allegations. He asserted that the board decision to oust Mistry was made after careful and thoughtful deliberations. This call was a tough one but was “absolutely necessary” for the future success of the group, Tata said.



Earlier in the day, Mistry’s office said, “Insinuations that the Docomo issue was handled under the watch of Mr. Mistry in a manner inconsistent with Tata culture and values are baseless. The suggestion that Ratan Tata and the trustees would not have approved of the manner in which the litigation was conducted is contrary to what transpired.” Listing his charges, Mistry said “all decisions (Docomo) were taken with the unanimous approval of the Tata Sons board. In fact, all decisions were collective decisions and the actions were consistent with every such collective decision.”



In a late evening mail to Group employees, Tata said the group is “well-served” and group companies have their own “empowered leadership.” “We need to focus on their profit margins and market positions vis-à-vis competition, and not compare themselves with their own past.”



This is the second address by Tata to employees, after taking over as the interim chairman of the group last week.



Mistry was unceremoniously sacked in a palace coup of sorts on October 24. Ratan Tata, who retired four years ago in 2012, was appointed the interim chairman.



Mistry's family firm Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has the single largest stake of 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the group.



