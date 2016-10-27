SKELETONS OUT OF TATA CLOSET

An outthought and out manoeuvred Cyrus Mistry like a kite dancing in the face of a hurricane has hit back and the tone and tenor of his missive to the Tata board has an apocalyptic ring to it. From what one thought was a bloodless coup, could come back and haunt the Bombay House like Banquo’s ghost did to Macbeth. Till now it was a one-sided story. Now, the other aggrieved party has lashed out at Tatas, his predecessor and the Trusts. In his sensational email to the Tata board, dated October 25, sent at 10.05 pm and marked confidential, a copy of which is available with Financial Chronicle, he has fulminated and spoken his heart out.



He has stated that he inherited a debt-laden enterprise saddled with losses. Absolutely true, for the net debt on Tata Group’s books as of March 31, 2016 was a humongous Rs 163,000 crore on total revenues of Rs 677,556 crore, so the rising interest servicing cost burden was obviously impacting operations. It is the exits and monetisation of assets programe, which didn’t endear him to Tata Trust and their directors on the board of Tata Sons for it wasn’t in consonance with the larger vision of Ratan Tata. Despite claiming to follow the highest level of ethical standards, corporate governance, transparency and probity, it will not be wrong to say that it is one of the most opaque and secretive organisations in India Inc. Mistry says, “I was shocked beyond words at the happenings at the board meeting of October 24, 2016. Apart from the invalidity and illegality of the business that was conducted.…The suddenness of the action, and the lack of explanation has led to all manner of speculation and has done my reputation and the reputation of the Tata Group immeasurable harm.”



The Cyrus virus is dangerous and can infect the entire Group if not cauterised, for he is privy to all the inner workings of the companies.



Further, Mistry, who was trying to restructure the Group so that non-core and bleeding assets were hawked, was not on the same page as Tata. Defending his record, Mistry in his email to the board citing wrongful dismissal has said that he inherited a debt-laden enterprise saddled with losses and singled out Indian Hotels, Tata Motors’s passenger-vehicle operations, Tata Steel’s European business as well as a part of the group’s power unit and its telecommunications subsidiary as “legacy hotspots.”



Despite plowing Rs 1.96 lakh core -- more than the networth of the group -- into those units, they still face challenges and realistically assessing their fair value could result in writing down about Rs 1.18 lakh crore over time, he wrote. Writedowns of $18 billion is a blow out number. Then comes the clincher in his mail -- ”As there is no line of sight to profitability for Nano, any turnaround strategy for the company requires to shut it down. Emotional reasons alone have kept us away from this crucial decision.” This is sacrilege for Ratan Tata and probably the most damaging line in the five-page litany of woes for it strikes at the very heart of the interim chairman. One can argue that Mistry’s decision making zeroed in on making the Tata Group more nimble footed instead of being a loose confederation of disparate companies.



Some of his most telling commentary is on how he was given the job and how he wasn’t convinced. His gut told him not to take it and in hindsight he was proved right. And it reads like a laundry list. He writes, “ In 2011, after some exploration by a search committee, I was approached by both Ratan Tata and Lord Bhattacharya individually to be a candidate for the position. I politely declined. 1 had myself built a business, which I would continue to run. However, as the search process progressed and the committee was unable to find a suitable candidate, I was asked to reconsider. After consulting my family and in the broader interests of Tata Group, I took courage to overcome my initial reluctance and agreed to consider the position. Prior to my appointment, I was assured that I would be given a free hand. The previous chairman was to step back and be available for advice and guidance as and when needed. After my appointment, the Articles of Association were modified, changing the rules of engagement between the Trusts, the board of Tata Sons, the chairman and the operating companies (FC reported this in an edit page article in edition dated October 26). Inappropriate interpretation indeed followed, and as elaborated below, it severely constrained the ability of the group to engineer the necessary turnaround.”



Mistry is asking probing questions of the entire systems and process followed by the Group where he began to feel as an outsider’. The tall shadow of Ratan Tata still very much there stalking him at all times. Hemmed in by the board and Trusts controlled by Ratan Tata, he was obviously a prisoner of Bombay House, rather than its ruler. Then he launches into the flawed foreign acquisition strategy of Tata. It is demolition derby. Pouring his heart out, Mistry now comes to the very kernel of the problem. As elephants and camels were being pushed under the carpet, Mistry chose to name them one by one. It is a devastating critique of how the Tata empire was being run. Equally, he leaves nothing to imagination, he just lays it out like it is, brutal, honest and no holds barred.



As is public knowledge, the foreign acquisition strategy, with the exceptions of JLR and Tetley, had left a large debt overhang. The European steel business faced potential impairments in excess of $10 billion, only some of which has been taken as of date. Many foreign properties of Indian Hotels and holdings in Orient Hotels have been sold at a loss. The onerous terms of the lease for Pierre in New York are such that it would make it a challenge to exit. Tata Chemicals still needs tough decisions about its UK and Kenya operations.



*Indian Hotels, beyond flawed international strategy, had acquired the Searock property at a highly inflated price and housed in an off balance sheet structure. In the process of unravelling this legacy, Indian Hotels has had to write down nearly its entire networth over the past three years. This impairs its ability to pay dividends.



Tata Capital had a book that required significant clean up on account of bad loans to the infrastructure sector. The loan to Siva (presumably C Sivasankaran) was under the strong advice of executive trustee Venkataraman, which has since turned into a non-performing asset (NPA). All of this resulted in Tata Capital having to recognise an abnormal size of NPAs.



*Of all the companies in the portfolio, the telecom business has been continuously haemorrhaging. If we were to exit this business via a fire sale or shut down, the cost would be $ 4-5 billion. This is in addition to any payout to DoCoMo of at least a billion plus dollars.



The original structure of the DoCoMo transaction raises several questions about its appropriateness from a commercial or prudential perspective within the then prevailing Indian legal framework. In light of all of this, our strategy over the past three years has been to increase the EBITDA from Rs.400 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, in he hope of being a potential player in consolidation of the industry.



*Tata Power aggressively bid for the Mundra project based on low-priced Indonesian coal. As regulations changed, the losses in 201 3-14 alone amounted to Rs I .500 crore. Given that Mundra constitutes Rs. 18,000 crore of capital employed (40 per cent of’ the overall company’s capital employed), this substantially depresses the return on capital for Tata Power as well as carries the risk of considerable future impairment.



He then comes to the biggest bone of contention where the divergence with Ratan Tata’s vision is stark.



*An even more challenging situation arose in Tata Motors, both on the commercial and passenger vehicles. Before 2013, in order to shore up sales and market share, Tata Motors finance extended credit with lax risk assessment. As a result, the NPAs mounted to being in excess of Rs. 4,000 crore. Historically, the company had employed aggressive accounting to capitalise a substantial proportion of the product development expenses, creating a future liability. Beyond this, the Nano product development called for car below Rs 1 lakh, but the costs were always above this. This product has consistently lost money, peaking at Rs 1,000 crore.. As there is no line of sight to profitability for the Nano, any turnaround strategy for the company requires shutting it down. Emotional reasons alone have kept us away from this crucial decision. Another challenge in shutting down Nano is that it would stop the supply of the Nano gliders to an entity that makes electric cars and in which Tata has a stake. He says, “On the performance of the portfolio, as you are aware from my presentations to you in the recent past, if we look at the aggregate data between 201 1 and 2015 and limit the analysis largely to the legacy hotspots (Indian Hotels, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel Europe, Tata Power Mundra and Teleservices), it will show that the capital employed in those companies has risen from Rs. 132,000 crore to Rs. 196,000 crore (due to operational losses, interest and capex).



This figure is close to the networth of the group, which is at Rs 174,000 crore. A realistic assessment of the fair value these businesses could potentially result in a writedown over time of about Rs 1 18,000 crore.



“In the face of the above challenges, I had to take many tough decisions with sensitive care to the group’s reputation as well as containing panic amidst internal and external stakeholders and the teeth of shareholder fury.



Apart from hotels, the group made several exits in the fertiliser business, UK steel operations and of course in smaller companies such as logistic company, DIESL. I had to ease out hangers-on who are prone lo flaunting their proximity to power. On the more positive side, Kalinganagar, the largest domestic capital investment of the group was completed overcoming significant obstacles that had left the project in doubt previously.



Early in my tenure, our foray into the aviation sector began when Mr Tata ushered me into his: office and handed me a report on Air Asia by Bain & Co. He had concluded negotiations to partner with Air Asia and wanted the proposal tabled at the forthcoming Tata Sons board meeting. My pushback was hard but futile. However, I was able to extract a promise of no debt to be raised at the level of the JV as well as limiting Tata Sons investment to 30 per cent of the $30 million equity. A few months later, I was surprised to be confronted with a similar situation requiring me to execute a fait accompli JV with Singapore Airlines.” (see full email P6)



And so Cyrus Mistry’s recital carries on as he dons the hat of whistle blower and trashes the conduct of the Group, Mr Tata himself and targets the functioning of the Group. Mistry fights back as the man who knows all the secrets. In the first flush of his missive, NSE has asked six Tata firms to clarify Cyrus Mistry’s claims that the Group faces a $18 billion loss in value through write downs. This sore will obviously fester for sometime.



