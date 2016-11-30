Cognizant to buy Mirabeau

Cognizant, a leading provider of information technology, consulting and business process solutions, on Tuesday said that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Mirabeau, a digital marketing and customer experience agency. The Amsterdam-based firm specialises in industries like travel and hospitality and financial services.



The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s digital business capabilities in the Netherlands and across Europe. However, the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



A statement from Cognizant said Mirabeau works with leading brands such as KLM, ING, Air France, Maxeda, MoneYou, LeasePlan.com, and Transavia. Leveraging its comprehensive design, branding and technology expertise, Mira-beau helps clients develop and implement their digital marketing strategies and build engaging omni-channel customer experiences.



Mirabeau has won multiple awards for its work, including a Dutch Interactive Award, a Lovie Award, and a Spin Award. With the close of the acquisition, approximately 260 specialists from Mirabeau will become a part of Cognizant’s Digital Business practice, the firm said.



“By joining forces with Cognizant, we are even better positioned to help our clients succeed in this highly competitive marketplace," Adjan Kodde, CEO, Mirabeau said.



“Companies in consumer-facing sectors are increasing their investments in interactive solutions to provide better, more personalised experiences," Santosh Thomas, president, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant said.



