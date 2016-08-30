LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Cipla gets USFDA nod for generic anti-depressant drug

By PTI Aug 30 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Companies
Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday said its US arm InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has received final approval from the American health regulator to market generic Bupropion Hydrochloride extended release tablets used for treatment of major depressive disorder.

“InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Bupropion Hydrochloride extended release tablets (XL), 150 mg and 300 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration,” Cipla said in a statement.

The product is available for shipping immediately, it added.

The company's tablets are generic versions of Valeant's Wellbutrin XL tablets in the same strengths, Cipla said.

“The tablets are indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and prevention of seasonal affective disorder (SAD),” it added.

Wellbutrin XL tablets and generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $792 million for the 12-month period ending June 2016, according to IMS Health, Cipla said.

Shares of Cipla were today trading at Rs 570.25 per scrip in the afternoon trade on BSE, up 0.54 per cent from its previous close.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Clean act
    RBI's new lending norms to clean up bank books, check defaults

    As state-owned banks come closer to cleaning up their balancesheet by March next year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started another major refor

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Governance is under serious attack

The prosecution of an extraordinarily honest civil servant like HC ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

It is not easy to define emotion

Scientists, who analyse straightforward scientific facts, also recognise and comprehend ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Everything has its place in nature

Last week I was observing an injured animal, because of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter