CIL gears up for double-digit production growth

Coal India is gearing up for double-digit growth in production, the subdued demand and lower price realisation notwithstanding. The state-run miner produces 84 per cent of India’s coal output.“Going forward, in order to meet the production targets, Coal India needs to step up to a double-digit growth rate from that of around 9 per cent achieved in FY16. During the first four months of FY17, Coal India's production growth was more than 6 million tonne (mt) over the same period last year,” said Coal India chairman Sutirtha Bhattacharya on Wednesday.The coal production target for this financial year is pegged at 598.61 mt with a growth of 11.6 per cent while in the next year, production is expected to be at 660.7 mt, expanding at 10.5 per cent. Last year (FY16), the state miner produced 538.75 mt of coal against a target of 550 mt and its off-take stood at 534.5 mt. The PSU has set a production target of 908.10 mt in 2019-20 with a compounded annual growth rate of 12.98 per cent, from 2014-15.Soon after the firm’s 42nd annual general meeting here, Bhattacharya was asked if Coal India would be revising its production target in view of the low demand the miner has been faced with. “We expect the demand to pick up. There has been tepid demand. When the pick-up will happen, we must be ready with (increased production),” he said.The estimated geological resource of Indian coal stood at 306.59 billion tonne as on April 1, 2015, Bhattacharya said.Bhattacharya said he expects higher demand for the fossil fuel from power sector reforms and government schemes for discoms like Uday. He, however, said the ‘constraints’ in pricing remained.The stock at power plants had decreased to 25 million tonne from 37 million tonne as on March 31, he said. The year had begun with a 93-day coal stock at the CIL and the power plants.Bhattacharya also said Coal India is looking at acquiring coal assets in Indonesia. “We are in touch with government companies there (Indonesia) to see whether we can get access to coal assets. We are looking at assets in Saarc (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and in other areas,” he said.