Chandra’s to-do list as Tata chief: Revival & growth

Natarajan Chandrasekaran took over as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, pledging to improve capital allocation and boost returns from the $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.



The challenge for Chandrasekaran, or Chandra as he’s known, will be to rekindle growth and revive Tata’s weaker units after almost four months of boardroom turmoil that followed the ouster of his predecessor Cyrus Mistry.



“I will focus on three strategic priorities,” Chandra said in a statement on Tuesday. Leverage the group’s strength, improve operating performance in companies, “bring greater rigor to our capital allocation policies and deliver superior returns to our shareholders.”



Tata, founded in 1868, named Chandra to take the helm after a feud between scion Ratan Tata and Mistry over the latter’s strategy of paring back the empire Ratan Tata had built through more than a decade of acquisitions before handing the reins to Mistry. While Mistry looked for ways to pare the conglomerate’s debt-laden sprawl, Chandra helped turn software maker Tata Consultancy Services into a growth machine, boosting the company’s market value more than 10 times since 2009.



“The Tata group has made some very ambitious acquisitions,” Mahendra Patil, managing partner at consultancy firm XMPUS Financial Services LLP, said in an interview. “Besides returns, even the acquisition price raises questions over the group’s strategy to allocate capital in an efficient way.” Tata Sons announced last month the appointment of Chandra, 53, who joined the Tata group in 1987 after obtaining a masters degree in computer applications from the Regional Engineering College in his home state of Tamil Nadu.



As Chandra started his day in Bombay House, Tata group’s head office — where stray dogs lounge in the lobby of the restored heritage building in Mumbai’s original business district — investors will be looking to the man who transformed Tata Consultancy Services into the nation’s most valuable company. That performance may be critical for Tata.



“Going by Chandra’s track record at TCS, I think his biggest focus will be to grow the group,” said Juergen Maier, a Vienna-based fund manager at Raiffeisen Capital Management, who oversees about $1 billion in assets including Tata Motors and TCS shares.



“For companies like Indian Hotels and Tata Steel, Tata will have to rework their strategy as their overseas acquisitions were the problem areas, while the local businesses did well. Tata still has huge opportunities to grow in the coming years.” Amid a boardroom battle that spilled into public over the past 4 months, Mistry said the group faces about Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($17 billion) in writedowns in coming ye­a­rs from 5 unprofitable units.



In an e-mail to directors of the firm days after his ou­s­ter, the chairman cit­ed Indian Hotels, Tata Motors’ pa­s­senger-vehicle operations including Jaguar La­nd Rov­er, Tata Steel’s European bu­s­i­ness, and the gro­up’s pow­er and telecommunications units as “legacy hotspots.”



“Nobody will deny that there were some problem companies,” Tata Sons said in a statement on November 10, responding to Mistry. TCS and Jaguar Land Rover “probably account for aro­und 50 per cent of the total turnover and probably over 90 per cent of the total profits of the whole group and have been performing successfully continuously over the past many years,” according to the statement.



Here’s a look at some of the key challenges facing Tata group units.



Indian Hotels: The company, operator of the Pierre hotel in New York, has been paring debt by selling assets including a property in Bos­ton and its stake of almost 6 per cent in Belmond, owner of the 21 Club restaurant in New York and Hotel Cipriani in Ven­ice. Under Ratan Tata, it had tried to buy control of the company, formerly called Orient-Express Hotels, in 2012. It gave up the chase in 2013 under Mistry.



This year, Indian Hotels is expected to report an annual profit after losing mo­ney in the previous 4FYs.



Tata Motors: In 2008, Tata Motors bought the Jaguar and Land Rover luxury bra­n­ds from Ford Motor Co for $2.4 billion. Tata turned aro­und the brands, helping bo­o­st revenue more than 7-fold between 2008 and 2015.



In the quarter ended December, Tata Motors’s profit plunged 97 per cent after margins at its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit narrowed and costs surged. The company is also contending with potential fallout from a proposed US border tax on imported cars and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.



Tata Teleservices: Japan’s NTT Docomo Inc has sou­ght compensation for its sta­ke in Tata Teleservices as it tries to exit one of its worst overseas investments. In June, the London court of international arbitration ordered Tata Sons to pay $1.17 billion to NTT Docomo for breaching an agreement over the wireless venture.



The mobile phone business has been losing customers amidst a price war that’s prompting India’s 11 carriers to consolidate. Reliance Jio Infocomm, controlled Mukesh Ambani, turned up the heat in September by introducing free calling and data services. Tata Teleservices has about Rs 300 billion of debt, according to a company filing.



Tata Steel: In 2007, Tata Steel made one of India’s most expensive overseas acquisitions, buying Corus Group Plc for $12 billion. Its fortunes soon went south, as Europe fell into a demand slump after the 2008 economic crisis and China flooded the market with additional output.



