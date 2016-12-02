Cash crunch partially hits car sales

Auto honchos and analysts had feared that the government’s demonetisation move on November 8 would impact passenger vehicles as it had reduced footfalls in showrooms across Asia’s third biggest car market. However, consumer demand at dominant market leaders -- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota-Kirloskar Motor, Renault and Volkswagen -- grew double-digit driven largely by new models.



But demonisation took its toll as sales at Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle maker by sales, fell 32.78 per cent last. Demand from the rural India market, which accounts for a sizeable number of Mahindra vehicle sales every month, has sharply dropped. Sales at Honda Cars also dropped by 45 per cent last month. Both companies have squarely blamed on demonetisation move of the Modi government, disrupting the automotive industry, which had just started experiencing stability after a long and tough period of uncertainty.



Hyundai Motor, India’s second largest carmaker by sales, Ford and Nissan did not release their respective sales data.



Carmakers in the country report wholesale dispatches from their factory gates to dealers and not retail sales in the market.



Automakers and analysts said the real impact of the demonetisation strategy will be seen in December and January sales as production and deliveries were already scheduled before demonetisation for November.



"Demonetisation will have significant negative impact at least in the next two to three months across the board in the automotive sector, especially two wheelers, sports utility vehicles, luxury vehicles, commercial vehicles,” Abdul Majeed, partner and auto expert at Price Waterhouse said.



“What measures government will take next to push the economic growth will be the key for automotive sector growth. The November 2016 wholesale numbers does not reflect retail sales ground reality, but OEMs who are carrying waiting period for successful model will not be impacted significantly in the short term,” he said.



Maruti Suzuki, which sells one out of two cars bought in the country, reported 14 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger vehicles sales at 1,26,325 units in November 2016.



Last month, the entry-level duo of the Alto and Wagon R sold a total of 38,886 units, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year. The Swift/Ritz/Celerio/Baleno/ Dzire quintet sold 10.8 per cent more at 49,431 units. However, demand for the Dzire Tour taxi was down at 3,017 units, down 10.3 per cent. Sales of the premium Ciaz sedan also dipped marginally by 1.4 per cent with 5,433 cars going home to new buyers.



Sales at Tata Motors grew 22 per cent at 12,736 units compared to 10,470 units sold in November 2015. Its passenger car sales were driven primarily by strong demand for the Tata Tiago.



“While we continue to see a good demand for our vehicles, the limitation on cash availability due to the recent demonetisation has affected retails in the auto industry, this month,” Mayank Pareek, president at Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said.



Sales at Toyota Kirloskar Motor also jumped 10 per cent last month to 11,309 units in the domestic market compared to 10,278 units sold last year.



“November has been a very exciting month for us as we launched the all- new Fortuner. We are overwhelmed by over 6,200 bookings already. We have shipped close to 2,500 units of the new Fortuner to our dealerships across the country. The sale of the new Fortuner has almost doubled this month when compared to the same period last year,” N Raja, director and senior VP, sales & marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.



The new Innova Crysta and the Platinum Etios have also done really well with the Crysta clocking more than 50,000 units in just six months of its launch in India, he said.



Sales at Renault also soared 23 per cent at 9,604 units in last month as against 7,819 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Sales were driven mainly by Kwid, which crossed sales of 1,10,000 units since the start of sales in October 2015.



Volkswagen sold a whopping 107 per cent more cars at 4,014 units, mainly by its new model Ameo as against 1,942 units it sold last year. “We have witnessed an encouraging growth with our November sales welcoming new members to the Volkswagen family. Earlier this year, we launched the Ameo and were positive that the vehicle would succeed in drawing car buyers’ attention and it has lived up to our expectations,” Michael Mayer, director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said.



Sales at Mahindra & Mahindra fell 32.78 per cent at 13,217 units as against 19,662 units it sold last year. The company’s sales performance clearly has taken a beating because of the government’s demonetisation move. “While we expected an improved auto industry performance on the back of the festive season and other positive parameters such as rural demand and interest rates softening, the sudden announcement of demonetisation has brought in an immediate disruption and uncertainty,” Pravin Shah, president and chief executive (automotive) at M&M, said.



Sales at Honda Cars also plummeted by 45 per cent last month at 8,029 units compared to 14,712 units it sold in November 2015. “The month saw major disruptions in the market due to the on-going effects of demonetisation and cash crunch,” said Honda Cars India president.



