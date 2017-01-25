BSE IPO subscribed fully on day 2

BSE's over Rs 1,200 crore IPO got fully subscribed on the second day of the three-day bidding process, making it the first big IPO of 2017.



As per latest combined stock exchange data, the issue has been subscribed 1.55 times number of shares on offer after allocation of 4.62 million shares to the anchor investors.



The issue saw strong retail investor interest, with the retail portion getting subscribed 2.73 times on the close of the second day. Retail portion comprises of 5.39 million shares, or 35 per cent, of the total shares on offer. The high net worth individual category got subscribed 0.57 time while qualified institutional buyer category got subscribed 0.21 time.



HNI and QIB category investors usually bid on the last day of the public issue with new norms making it mandatory to allocate full bidding amount upfront in the IPOs.



The BSE IPO comprises of over 15.42 million shares of Rs 2 face value in the price band of Rs 805 to Rs 806 per share. On successful completion of the IPO process BSE will raise Rs 1,243 crore approximately at the upper price band of Rs 806 per share.



The issue closes today. BSE will become country’s first stock exchange to get its own shares listed on a stock exchange. BSE shares are proposed to be listed on rival NSE’s equity trading platform.



