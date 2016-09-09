LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

BMW recalls 110,000 cars in Japan over Takata air bags

By Reuters Sep 09 2016 , Tokyo

Tags: Companies
BMW on Friday recalled about 110,000 cars in Japan over potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp, as part of the auto industry's largest ever global recall.

The German automaker recalled 44 models including its 116i and 118i hatchbacks and the 320i sedan to replace passenger-side air bags made by the parts maker, according to a filing to Japan's transport ministry.

Affected vehicles were produced between 2004 and 2012.

Defective Takata air bags have been linked to at least 14 deaths and 150 injuries worldwide as the ammonium nitrate-based propellant used in its inflators has a tendency to explode following prolonged exposure to hot, humid conditions, spraying metal shrapnel.

Friday's recall comes after Japan's transport ministry in May ordered automakers to recall an additional 7 million vehicles in Japan equipped with Takata air bag inflators which do not contain a drying agent, in phases by 2019, following an expanded recall by US authorities.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Uncalled for
    In the flexi-fares formula, travel to become expensive for passengers by 32-43 per cent

    The steep increase in railway fares for those travelling in AC two & three tier and chair cars on 42 Rajdhani, Duranto and Shatabdi trains, does not s

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Is China listening to Hong Kong?

In the summer of 1997, 150-plus years of British rule ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

To be in the present, let go of the past

Revisiting the past usually turns out disappointing. We normally retrace ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter