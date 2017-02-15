Bansal saga: Infosys hides more than what it reveals

Firstly, Infosys is not known to do a presser, its engineers and management are too busy doing work to hold press meets. At best one sees them every quarter when they have to declare their results. In what can be described as a mono-typical event, it decided to clear the air by holding a very evasive press conference on Monday in Mumbai.



Non-executive chairman R Seshasayee used semantics to allay fears and concerns over ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal's severance pay, even as he admitted that "judgement" could have been used differently if circumstances were different or if certain processes had been in place. This appears an attempt to airbrush certain events, which have led to reputational damage for what is genuinely believed to be the fountain head of corporate governance in India. "At that time, it was a business judgement, there was an application of mind by the board and it was agreed to be paid. In retrospect, I have no hesitation in saying perhaps that judgement would have been different if circumstances were different or if the processes had been there," Seshasayee stated describing Bansal whose hefty severance package has drawn the ire of NR Narayana Murthy. Bansal's severance package—amounting to Rs 17.38 crore— qualled 24 months of pay.



Seshasayee further clarified that out of the agreed Rs 17.38 crore, Infosys had paid Bansal only Rs 5.2 crore so far, with the remaining amount being withheld pending clarifications on the terms of the severance contract. Vishal Sikka re-affirmed this saying Bansal's exit was mutually agreed upon as there were "team chemistry issues" with him.



What was perhaps worse was Seshasayee adding that while the concerns raised about the ridiculously heavy amount were valid, the allegations of it being "hush money" were "deeply disturbing". He however, conceded that there was "subjectivity" in determining the amount of Bansal's severance package, "The severance agreement is being administered in accordance with the contractual rights and obligations.



Certain payments to Rajiv under the agreement have been suspended pending certain clarifications with regard to such rights and obligations,” the company had said in a statement then. Moreover, the controversial acquisition of an Israeli software company Panaya for $200 million overseen by Rajiv Bansal has become a sticking point with the founders.



The acquisition in February 2015, which triggered strong emotions and debates internally, raising questions on the process of due diligence and governance. The acquisition process reportedly was thrown into stark relief by CFO Rajiv Bansal and soon after he resigned.



If the Panaya deal did not have Bansal's sign off, then this is the explosive competitive information that he has, which he traded for a handsome severance payoff. This makes it even more awkward for the board and that is why they are being extra cautious. Meanwhile, Bansal who has recently left Ola is yet to break his silence on the matter.



The severance package along with Sikka's compensation and the $200 million Panaya acquisition have now become a bone of contention in a collision of cultures between the ultra conservative founders and the neo professionals led by Sikka himself. Interestingly, R Seshasayee accepted that he met Narayan Murthy in Bangalore before arriving in Mumbai for the board meeting and presser.



Post-presser, ex-CFO V Balakrishnan reiterated that he is disappointed with the outcome since the management did not provide concrete answers, "I think, the board has to take the first step since we raised the issue, they have not given any concrete answers, engage with the founders, not through lawyers but directly."



The moot point here is the virtual acceptance by Seshasayee that some element of jiggery pokery took place — There Will Be No 'Rajiv Bansal' Situations Here On. At the same time, Sikka saying that he is a Kshatriya warrior who is here to stay and fight may muddy waters some more, for it means that he is not going to relent in this attritional war being fought in media. The continuing trust deficit between the founders and the executive management was amplified further on Tuesday when ex-CFO, TV Mohandas Pai, jumped into the sand pit once again. Accusing Infy of not disclosing necessary details on Rajiv Bansal's exit with a high severance package of Rs 17.3 crore, he told PTI, "In October 2015, they had a press release saying the CFO is going, and both the CFO and CEO said nice things about each other. They did not disclose (the severance package)... They didn't disclose after the December quarter (results)."



The tussle between some of the Infosys founders and the management comes at a time when the company is flush with a cash pile of more than $5 billion and there have been demands of its distribution among shareholders by way of share buyback. Pai was answering a specific question on the management's claim of abiding by founders' maxim of 'disclose when in doubt' and assertions on abiding by corporate governance standards made during a marathon press conference last evening.



Pai claimed that the company disclosed the severance agreement it had reached with the then CFO Bansal in the annual report only after the media got a whiff of the matter.



"Nobody pays you 24 months of severance in India," he said and also questioned the current management's justification on a lack of chemistry between chief executive Vishal Sikka and Bansal.



Stressing on the importance of the post, Pai said the CFO is responsible for financial integrity and added that the audit committee of the board should have stepped in with posers on the high payout to "get rid" of a person who is "inconvenient" to the management.



Asked if it was the $200 million buy of Israeli company Panaya that led to the exit, he declined to comment. Company chairman R Seshasayee had on Monday defended all the controversial actions of the board. In the case of Bansal's severance pay, he had said the agreement was arrived at after going through circumstances that time and conceded that last year it had put in place a severance policy which does away with any subjectivity. Pai, who left the company in 2011, said the controversy has been triggered because the promoter group led by Murthy feels that the board has "erred" in abiding by the high standards of corporate governance with which it had grown the company.



Stating that such work should be applauded, Pai asked institutional investors to come out and support the founders. "I want all institutional shareholders to come together and rise to demand better performance from all the companies. Institutional investors not talking about it is a disgrace to investors," he said.



