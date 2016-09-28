LoginRegister
Auto component-maker Endurance to float IPO

By Ravi Ranjan Prasad Sep 28 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Companies, Stake Sale

The public issue opens for subscription on October 5 and closes on October 7

Aurangabad-based autoparts manufacturer Endurance Technologies announced its initial public offering of over 2.46 crore shares in the price band of Rs 467 to Rs 472 per share of face value of Rs 10 each.

Endurance Technologies is the largest two-wheeler and three-wheeler automotive component manufacturer in India in terms of aggregate revenue for FY15 from its selected product segments, the company said in a release.

The issue, which is an offer for sale, would be raising Rs 1,161.73 crore at the upper price band of Rs 472 per share.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to over 1.92 crore shares by Actis Components and System Investments and over 53.17 lakh shares by promoter selling shareholder Anurang Jain.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer and all proceeds from the offer will go the selling shareholders.

The public offer constitutes up to 17.5 per cent of the fully diluted post-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

From the total shares on offer 50 per cent will be allocated on proportionate basis to the qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent of the total shares on offer will be allocated to the bidders in the retail individual investors’ category and remaining 15 per cent will be allocated to the non-institutional investors/high net worth individuals.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com

