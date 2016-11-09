Ashok Leyland Q2 net increases 71%

Commercial vehicle major and Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 71 per cent jump in its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 at Rs 294.41 crore, as against Rs 172.2 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, the company had reported an impairment loss of around Rs 157 crore in the second quarter last year owing to its troubled investments in joint ventures and subsidiaries. No such impairment loss has been taken on record in the latest quarter.



The company’s revenue in the September quarter of this year was however down by seven per cent at Rs 4,911.62 crore, as against Rs 5,274.37 crore achieved in the second quarter of last year. While the company’s lower revenue is attributed to lower volumes, a scenario prevalent across the Indian commercial vehicle industry during the quarter, it made it up to an extent through increased exports, which increased by 34 per cent, the company said in a statement.



In the second quarter of this year, the company sold 8,100 LCVs, as against 7,497 units sold in the comparable quarter last year. However, the sales volume of medium and heavy commercial vehicles was down at 25,340 units (29,851 units).



During the first half of this year, the company’s revenue went up marginally by 0.57 per cent to Rs 9,442.95 crore, as against Rs 9,389.81 crore reported in the same period last year. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 585.19 crore, as against Rs 316.71 crore achieved in the corresponding period last year.



“The highlight for us this half year is the sustenance of operating margins as we stayed away from deep discounting,” said Vinod K Dasari, MD.



